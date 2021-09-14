The first iPhone 13 deals of the season are here. Now that Tuesday's Apple Event has wrapped up and the new iPhone 13 has been unveiled, retailers and carriers alike are offering iPhone 13 deals.

Remember, iPhone 13 preorders will begin Friday, Sept. 17. The phones will hit stores on the following Friday, Sept. 24.

That said, one of the first iPhone 13 deals comes from AT&T. The carrier is offering the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. However, this deal is open to both new and existing customers. (It's not showing up on the AT&T homepage yet, but should be soon).

We expect to see more iPhone 13 deals in the coming hours. And if the new iPhone 13 isn't for you, we expect to see some epic new iPhone 12 deals in the coming days.

Today's best iPhone 13 preorder deals

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is the first carrier with iPhone 13 deals, and we especially like its deals because they're valid for both new and existing customers. Currently, you can get the iPhone 13 for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $790 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store will take from $110 to $790 off your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini purchase with an eligible trade-in. Eligible phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store will take up to $1,000 off your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase with an eligible trade-in. Eligible phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 pricing

The iPhone 13 starts at $799, whereas the iPhone 13 mini will cost from $699. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max from $1,099.

iPhone 13 deals and the holidays

If you want the best iPhone 13 deals, you'll want to wait till the holidays. Last year, we saw Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals that offered the iPhone 12 for free. Verizon even offered a BOGO deal on the iPhone 12.