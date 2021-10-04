Amazon Black Friday deals 2021 — sales to expect

Shoppers are getting a preview of 2021's Amazon Black Friday deals this week. The online giant is kicking the week off with a series of deals called the Amazon Epic Daily Deals event. These holiday-themed deals are made for consumers who want to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Keep in mind, these aren't Black Friday deals per se, but they're a small window into what we can expect from Amazon Black Friday deals later next month. While not all of this week's deals are truly "epic," there are some deals worth noting. So we're taking a look at last year's best Amazon Black Friday deals along with some of the best Amazon deals you can get now.

Amazon Black Friday — deals you can get now

Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. The speaker is now on sale for $24.99, which is just $5 shy of last year's price low.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $33.99. However, keep in mind it normally drops to $24.99 during the holidays.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's likely to drop at least an extra $10 during the holidays.

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now $79, but it hit $64 last November.

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $59 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited. (It was $5 cheaper last November, but it's still a solid price at $59).

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $45 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get. (It's just $5 shy of last year's price low).

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap: The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74. Both are at the same price they were last Black Friday.

Home Furnishings

Leather executive chairs: deals from $49 @ Amazon

Upgrade your home office with a new office chair. As part of the latest Amazon Black Friday sales, Amazon has a wide range of office chairs on sale with prices starting as low as $49. The sale includes ergonomic chairs as well as stools.

Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress: was $275 now $247 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Tuft & Needle Nod mattress on sale for just $247. This is the manufacturer's most affordable mattress. The Nod mattress features their proprietary adaptive foam for the most comfortable night's sleep possible.

Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It's a steal at $34.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can get the game now from Amazon for just $29.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $20 off and comes PS5-ready.

Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $81 @ Amazon

If you play MMOs, MOBAs, or other gaming genres where you need a ton of commands at the tip of your thumb — the Logitech G604 is the mouse you want. And at an $18 discount, the G604 is a no-brainer. It's comfortable to use, plays well across the board, and it can connect via USB dongle and Bluetooth.

Acer XB270H: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The Acer XB271H is a 1080p gaming monitor with a robust color palette and a 144 Hz refresh rate. That means you'll be able to run games with frame rates well in excess of 100 frames per second. We especially like that you can orient it vertically.

Toys for Kids

Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $39 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course). It's just $5 shy of its all-time low.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap: The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's now at the same price it was last November.

Amazon Black Friday deals — what to expect in 2021

The official Amazon Black Friday deals will likely start the week before Thanksgiving. For the last few years, Amazon has kicked off the holiday season with its Amazon Black Friday Deals Week event. The event typically starts the Friday before Black Friday. The week-long event offers deals on everything from Alexa devices to winter apparel. A few sales from last year included: