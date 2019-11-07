Act Fast: AirPods Pro price just dropped on Amazon

The AirPods Pro only arrived on the scene a week ago, but you can already get them at a discount at Amazon.

The online retailer is knocking $15 off the price of Apple's $249 wireless earphones. That means you can get Apple's latest AirPods, which add sweat- and water-resistance plus built-in noise cancellation, for $234.

AirPods Pro: Was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

Apple's wireless headphones are even better now that they've added sweat- and water resistance as well as built-in noise cancellation. You can save $15 on the AirPods Pro.View Deal

A $15 discount may not sound like much, but for a new released product like the AirPods Pro, it's a pretty welcome deal. Amazon's price matches a similar promotion Costco launched last week, and you don't need a membership to take advantage of Amazon's savings.

We gave the new earbuds a five-star rating and an Editors Choice award when we reviewed the AirPods Pro. We like the modern, functional design, the improved controls and the semi-customizable available from the included eartips. The Apple AirPods Pro are among our top picks for best wireless headphones.

The fact that prices are already dropping on the AirPods Pro are a good sign that we could see even more Black Friday deals on top Apple products as holiday shopping season heats up.