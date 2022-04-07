Loved CODA? Here are 5 Apple TV Plus shows and movies to watch next

The Apple TV Plus movie CODA picked up the top award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, making Apple TV Plus the first streaming service to take home the Best Picture statuette. The movie tells the story of seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), who is the sole hearing member of a Deaf family — a CODA, or “child of Deaf adults.”

Ruby interprets for her family but is given a difficult choice between staying and helping them and following her musical dreams. As well as the Best Picture Oscar, CODA star Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor and writer Siân Heder won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards for their work on the film.

So, if you're one of the likely many who took out an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch CODA, we've got you covered on how to spend the remainder of your first month on Apple TV Plus (one of the best streaming services). If you have and are wondering what to watch next, we have some suggestions for you below.

What to watch after CODA

Pachinko

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is an epic story that spans four generations of the same family across three countries: Korea, Japan and America. Viewers follow the lead character, Suja, as she falls pregnant and has to leave Korea. As with CODA, we see what effect her decisions have not just on her, but on other parts of her family, in this case over a period of decades.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eunchae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, Yuna, Yuh-Jung Youn

Directors: Kogonada, Justin Chon

On The Rocks

With her husband away a lot, a New York wife begins to worry about the state of her marriage. She goes on a mission with her father to try and find out if her husband is cheating on her. The dad-daughter dynamic here is crucial, as it is with CODA. This movie is also full of soft humor and light comedic touches from Bill Murray.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Cast: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate

Director: Sofia Coppola

Dickinson

Created by Alena Smith, this series tells the story of acclaimed poet Emily Dickinson. It is genuinely funny, following Emily as she grows up, falls in love, fights the patriarchy, and navigates the horrors of the US Civil War. Like CODA, there is plenty of family tension, with parents who ultimately want to do the best for both their daughter and their other children. This Apple TV Plus show also has quirky and modern elements - lookout for the cameo appearances of Death!

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Wiz Khalifa

Directors: David Gordon Green, Silas Howard, Lynn Shelton

Swagger

This series is based on the experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Like CODA, Swagger follows children’s ambitions and how their families handle them. In this case the focus is youth basketball. The players, families and coaches have to navigate these dreams and ambitions, as well as handle the opportunism and corruption they encounter. The off-the-court stories unpack what growing up in America is really like.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Cast: O'Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhané Wallis, Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Tristan "Mack" Wilds

Director: Reggie Rock Bythewood

The Sky is Everywhere

Based on a book of the same name, The Sky is Everywhere (like CODA) focuses on a musical prodigy. In this case, this film centers on 17-year-old Lennie Walker, who finds it hard to cope with the overwhelming grief that hits her after the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. Alongside this, she is drawn to the new guy at school and has a complex relationship with her sister’s boyfriend. It all eventually leads to Lennie creating a song of her own.