This best-selling Amazon Fire QLED TV just got even better with a $180 discount

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is still in full swing with a multitude of awesome Amazon TV sales and OLED discounts to make that long-awaited update to your home entertainment setup far less wallet-busting. And the deals just got better thanks to one of Amazon’s best Fire TVs feeling a major price slashing.

Right now you can grab this Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED series for $419 at Amazon . That’s as much as $180 sliced from its original sticker price of $599, netting you the perfect display in the run-up to the basketball extravaganza of March Madness. Note: This is a Prime member only deal.

Amazon 55" Fire 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-55-inch-omni-qled-series-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6ZRH6C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $419 @ Amazon

Prime members only! Dribble into March Madness with some epic savings on this 55-inch Amazon Fire QLED TV, which leverages slick specs at an affordable price. It features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, in addition to Alexa integration for hands-free prompts. You also have access to all of your favorite content at a clip thanks to the Amazon Fire platform. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-qled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon's ecosystem.

Built with both affordability and ease-of-use in mind, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is the perfect escape into many worlds of imagination, like the recent hit on Hulu in “ Shogun ” to Disney’s animated 90’s revival of “ X-Men ‘97 .”

Built on a QLED panel, which allows it more advanced coverage across color volume and brightness, this Amazon Fire TV keeps the content on screen feeling crisp and lifelike no matter if you’re watching at night or midday. It also uses an adaptive brightness through its built-in sensor to keep content at its most optimal levels.

Of course, given that it’s built on Fire TV, you gain instant access to all of your favorite content without the need for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max . You additionally have built-in Alexa support for hands-free prompts, from turning the TV on to controlling content without ever having to touch the remote.

Amazon is also no stranger to privacy concerns, kitting the Omni QLED TV with several protective measures to keep your data and microphones safe from unwarranted control. There’s even several hidden settings on this display that allow you to set up a motion sensor that alerts you if an intruder is in your home.

The Amazon Fire TV QLED serves as the perfect court-side seats among the best March Madness TV sales to get at an affordable price point.