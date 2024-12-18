Hurry! This awesome LG OLED TV just crashed to $996 at Amazon — lowest price ever

Surprise! If you want to give your entertainment center an upgrade for the holiday season, you can now grab one of the best OLED TVs we’ve tested for under $1,000. We think the LG B4 OLED is the best value OLED TV you can buy, and it’s just seen an incredible discount that makes it even better.

Right now the LG 55-inch B4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $996 at Amazon. It cost $1,699 at launch, meaning it’s now fallen in price by $700. This is the lowest price I’ve seen for the TV in this size.

LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $996 at Amazon Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. At the moment, the 55-inch LG B4 OLED is the best deal as it's at its lowest price ever. (The other sizes saw cheaper prices on Black Friday.)

The LG B4 OLED made our list of the best OLED TVs as the best value OLED TV you can buy. This is LG’s entry-level OLED TV for 2024, and it offers a ton of features OLED TV shoppers want at a relatively low price.

In our LG B4 OLED TV review we were seriously impressed by this set. Not only did it offer incredible picture quality with perfect black levels, it also produced brilliant, rich colors. Motion was handled with panache during fast-paced action scenes. And although it’s not as bright as some competing TVs like the LG G4 OLED, it still hit a solid peak brightness of 659 nits.

This TV is also a great choice for gamers. Its speedy 120Hz refresh rate and low lag time of 9.7ms make gaming a blast. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming.

This is one of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy, so there are some downsides to consider. Its screen is somewhat reflective, which isn’t so great if you want to use it in a room with a lot of ambient light. Plus, the speakers are just average. You could fix this problem by adding one of the best soundbars, though.

OLED TV deals like this don't come around every day, so get this one while you can!