LG’s wild new 3-in-1 projector also works as a mood lamp and Bluetooth speaker

You might better know LG for its slew of models among the best OLED TVs , but it has some exciting lifestyle designs it’s been cooking up, like a 3-in-1 projector that serves as a lamplight and Bluetooth speaker.

CES 2025 is just around the corner, but LG isn’t waiting. In a blog post, it announced not one but two new projectors in the PF600U and CineBeam S as it moves to take on the best projectors in the market.

The PF600U is LG's 3-in-1 master design, offering you both a Bluetooth speaker and nine-colorway lamp in the chassis of a 1080p projector. Its CineBeam S takes things a bit further using an ultra-short throw (UST) design kitted with a 4K resolution and screen sizes ranging from 40-inch to 100-inch.

Pricing is still under wraps at the moment, but given the high premium typically associated with speakers and lifestyle designs like these, they probably won't come cheap. More details about the CineBeam S and PF600U projectors will be unveiled at CES 2025.

A projector that does it all

(Image credit: LG)

LG's been hot with announcements of late in the lead up to CES 2025. It's next major reveals are the CineBeam S and PF600U projectors, two more budget-friendly lifestyle designs that land on the heels of its transparent OLED TV launch.

Otherwise known as PU615U, the CineBeam S aims to provide stunning visuals ranging in screen sizes from 40 to 100 inches using an RGB laser with 4K resolution — all within a lightweight and compact package. It serves as a more budget ultra-short throw (UST) option for consumers who want increased portability within their home, but its purported 500 ANSI lumens leaves a lot to be desired, especially if you live in a more ambient-lit environment.

LG claims the CineBeam S is its smallest projector it's ever built and weighing in at just 5.5 pounds, it certainly is a compact design. It only comes equipped with HDR 10 and HLG, but it does have Dolby Atmos support (unlike its 3-in-1 projector companion).

Although the CineBeam S might not stop you from buying a TV, LG's new PF600U projector might steer you away from some of the best cheap soundbars. This projector is all about versatility, functioning as a 1080p projector, Bluetooth speaker and even an LED lamp. It uses a set of stereo speakers with passive radiators, five levels of brightness with nine colors on offer, plus a 110-degree tilting head. As a projector, the PF600U offers 300 ANSI lumens and 30-inch to 120-inch in screen sizes.

(Image credit: LG)

Both the PF600U and CineBeam S will run on webOS, LG's own proprietary TV interface that's built on Linux. LG doesn't specify if they will use last year's firmware in webOS 24 or if these projectors will get the more up-to-date software of webOS 25, but Tom's Guide did reach out for clarification on this.

LG also doesn't specify if the projectors have HDMI 2.1 connectivity, but I'm led to believe they will be HDMI 2.0 like most projectors in this category. Both will also come with auto screen adjustment, so you won't have to fiddle with the screen dimensions when setting them up.

You can see the LG CineBeam S and PF600U in person at CES 2025, but they aren't the only things LG has in store for attendees. Recently the LG G5 OLED surfaced online ahead of the trade show, plus it already announced its full QNED TV lineup, all of which will be CES 2025 heavyweights. You can also expect to see new projector innovations from the likes of Formovie, JMGO, and Xgimi, as well.