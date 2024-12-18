LG's mind-boggling transparent OLED TV is now on sale — and it only costs $60,000

When I first laid my eyes on the LG Signature OLED T — a truly transparent OLED TV — I never thought we'd see the day that you can actually buy one. Yet LG just announced, much to my surprise, that this TV is available now through select retailers for a mere $60,000.

Don't get me wrong, if I had that kind of cash laying around, I'd jump at the chance to own what is one of the coolest TVs ever revealed. Not only does it make the rollable Signature OLED R look boring, but considering that concept cost $100,000, the transparent TV almost seems like a bargain.

LG Transparent OLED TV is INCREDIBLE Up-Close - YouTube Watch On

Of course that isn't the case compared to the best TVs our team of TV-testing experts recommend to shoppers. These days, you can get an excellent big-screen TV for under $1,000. It'd be hard to justify the 77-inch Signature OLED T to just anyone, but LG knows that. Chances are you won't be able to walk out of Best Buy with an OLED — they'll be made to order on a limited production line, as was the case with the OLED R.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LG) (Image credit: LG) (Image credit: LG)

Still, what can you expect should you consider the OLED T as your next TV? For one, it has a contrast filter that furls and unfurls to switch between transparent and typical viewing modes. The idea is that while you're watching the latest shows on streaming on movies that arrive on-demand, you'll leave the contrast filter lifted. Then, when you're not watching, you can enter an always on display mode with the filter lowered for a truly mesmerizing effect focused on aesthetics.

(Image credit: LG)

LG has also tailored its webOS software to suit the transparent effect, so the navigation experience might look slightly different if you already have an LG OLED such as the LG C4 OLED TV or LG B4 OLED TV. Unlike one of those TVs you'd mount on your wall, the Signature OLED T also comes with a custom cabinet that can be set up anywhere a room — since it's see-through, it shouldn't be obstructive from a design perspective, right?

I have my fingers crossed I'll be able to get up-close with this revolutionary TV now that it's available to purchase. Whether we'll be able to run our standard tests on it, well, that remains to be seen.