Google Maps just stole one of the best things about Waze — what you need to know

The list of differences between Google Maps and Waze has been getting smaller all the time, and it’s about to get even smaller. Google previously announced both apps would start sharing more data, and now it seems that promise has been kept — by adding Waze users’ incident reports to Google Maps.

As spotted on Reddit, Google Maps has started flashing up pop-ups reporting incidents with a note that they’re from Waze users. In this case it was the police, and Google Maps was asking whether they were still there — a feature Google Maps has been offering for a while.

(Image credit: Truckin_18/Reddit)

Incident reporting is one of the few things Waze regularly does better than Google Maps. To the point where Google Maps reporting system was overhauled to be more like Waze earlier this year. It certainly helps when you have a service that’s built around crowdsourcing data, encouraging users to pitch in and help make the experience better for everyone. The more incidents are reported, the easier it is for Waze to reroute you around congestion.

Unsurprisingly Waze’s incident reporting has been getting some upgrades too, making it easier for drivers to report problems using their voice. That way they can keep their attention on the road, rather than messing around with menus on their phone screen or car display.

Ensuring that all that incoming data can be utilized by Google Maps users makes the driving experience better for everyone. Though it’s only fair that Waze starts gaining access to Google Maps’ data archives in return — to help ensure smooth operation isn’t completely dependent on user contributions. The number of times Waze has tried to send me down a road that my car isn’t allowed on is kind of stupid.

If Google Maps’ data can prevent it from sending me down a bus-only street and landing me with a fine, then I am all for it.

(Image credit: Waze)

Expect a lot more Waze contributions in Google Maps going forward — even though the two services are staying separate for the foreseeable future. So don’t expect Waze’s uniquely aggressive navigational system to come to Google Maps anytime soon.

Naturally if you’re happy being sent down the most random and seemingly-inconvenient route imaginable just to shave a few seconds off your ETA, Waze is still the app to use.