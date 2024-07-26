Wayfair's Black Friday in July sale knocks up to 80% off indoor and outdoor deals — 13 items I’d shop

If you've shopped at Wayfair, you know the online retailer that specializes in home goods is a rare gem, pairing the convenience of affordability with the luxury of style. For those who haven't had the pleasure, we understand that may sound like an oxymoron — but that's why we strongly encourage you to check out Wayfair's current summer sale.

The Wayfair Black Friday in July event is offering a whopping 80% off high-quality and stylish furniture, decor, lighting and more (Plus, free shipping on everything). But the clock is ticking! The sale only lasts until July 31st, so I recommend perusing these picks and finding the furniture and decor that best suits you and your home's unique style.

Here are my favorite indoor and outdoor deals from Wayfair's Black Friday in July sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Wayfair coupons).

The Best Indoor Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $7 @ Wayfair

Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $7. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $55 @ Wayfair

Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.

Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $149 now $47 @ Wayfair

Store your throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 68% off.

Inbox Zero Koree Standing Desk: was $179 now $119 @ Wayfair

While this doesn't earn a spot on our guide to the best standing desks in 2024, for less than $119, it's still a steal and offers all the bells and whistles of our budget recommendation, including a hook for hanging accessories, like headphones. Buyers note it's a breeze to assemble, can be adjusted in height from roughly 28 to 46 inches, and raises and lowers super smoothly.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Geometric Rug: was $329 now $142 @ Wayfair

From one of Loloi's best-selling collections, this Harlequin number from design duo Chris Loves Julia is 57% off if you need a 5'x7' flooring foundation. But every other size offering features some discount or another. This soft, hook-loomed wool rug stuns, but that does mean it requires a bit more care — be sure your beater bar is up when vacuuming and be prepared for shedding.

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $195 @ Wayfair

This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress (Queen): was $1,874 now $1,299 @ Wayfair

One of the best cooling mattresses is currently 20% off. The Aurora Luxe Cooling by Brooklyn Bedding earned top marks from our editors for its balanced comfort, support, and temperature regulation. Although it's still a bit pricey, with customizable firmness levels (soft, medium or firm), anti-microbial foam, and a cooling phase-changing cover to wick away moisture, it's certainly worth the sale price.

The Best Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights: was $169 now $75 @ Wayfair

One of the best solar string lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $75 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch, or even interior spaces.

Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed: was $146 now $85 @ Wayfair

The Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces —like a balcony — or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $157 @ Wayfair

If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from — but rather a place to rest your glass or plate, this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. A Bob and Cortney Novogratz design, the all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

108'' Market Sunbrella® Umbrella: was $490 now $199 @ Wayfair

At 59% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.

Anyuta Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions: was $1,502 now $399

Huge savings alert! Get over $1,000 off on this outdoor patio set. Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with the set that includes one loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Made of a solid steel and resin rattan, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. Its also resistant to water and corrosion. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.