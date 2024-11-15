Walmart just dropped epic deals for Black Friday — I've handpicked 39 sales to shop now

If you're ready to get a head start on Black Friday shopping, Walmart is officially open for business. Although the retailer's main Black Friday event doesn't launch until November 25, there's plenty of juicy deals to shop in the meantime.

From TVs and toys to tech and home, we're already seeing epic Walmart deals in just about every vertical. For instance, you can get a head start on holiday shopping by checking out Walmart's Toy Shop with deals starting at just $5. In the market for some new home and kitchen appliances? Top brands like Shark and Ninja are offering up to 40% off.

Don't forget that Walmart Plus members will also get early access to Black Friday deals, so if you don't currently have a membership, you can sign up now and get a 50% discount. Below, I've listed all my favorite Walmart deals to help you get a head start on shopping. (For even more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes page).

Editor's Choice

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music. Read more ▼

Toy Shop: deals from $5 @ Walmart

It's official! In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Walmart's Toy Shop is now live. The Toy Shop has hundreds of gift options for children of every age, including toys featuring their favorite brands, characters and activities. Read more ▼

Christmas tree sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Walmart has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $19. The sale includes trees of all shapes and sizes. Read more ▼

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami NC300 for $149 (was $199). This one-touch ice cream maker lets you turn your favorite fruits into milkshakes, sorbets, or ice cream. Read more ▼

Apple AirPods 3: was $174 now $94 at Walmart Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Read more ▼

Fujifilm Instax Wide Smartphone Printer: was $149 now $99 at Walmart Fujifilm’s Instax Wide Printer is one of our favorite portable printing options. It pairs via Bluetooth, boasts a high-capacity rechargeable battery and spits out prints in just minutes. These are also some of the largest photos you can get from a pocket-friendly smartphone printer, and also the best looking. Read more ▼

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $78. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Read more ▼

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $228 at Walmart The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. This is a Walmart exclusive. Read more ▼

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 at Walmart Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound. Read more ▼

Phones

Laptops/Tablets

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $377 now $331 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV. Read more ▼

Lenovo V15 G2 (15.6-inch): at Amazon US Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a basically excellent price. Read more ▼

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely. Read more ▼

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4050): was $999 now $799 at Walmart This MSI Katana 15 comes packed with power — 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a beastly RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Combine all this with plenty of connectivity and top-notch thermal management with Cooler Boost 5 technology, and you’re onto a well-priced winner. Read more ▼

Home

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 at Walmart This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop. Read more ▼

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders. Read more ▼

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $98 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more ▼

Kodak 10-inch WIFI Digital Picture Frame: was $119 now $99 at Walmart Put your favorite memories on display with this digital picture frame with 32GB of internal memory that will hold over 20,000 high resolution photos. It sets up in just a few minutes: Simply download the Kodak app on your smartphones and upload your favorite photos and short clips. Read more ▼

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $153 at Walmart Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off. Read more ▼

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal. Read more ▼

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. Read more ▼

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $389 at Walmart Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze. Read more ▼

Sectional Sofa with Movable Ottoman: was $590 now $269 @ Walmart

This sectional sofa is perfect for space-limited apartments, student dorms or offices. Both comfortable and supportive, you'll love lounging on the sofa that also features a movable ottoman. You can place and connect the ottoman on either side of the couch and it also has ample storage for blankets, toys and other items. Read more ▼

Headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 at Walmart The AirPods (2nd Gen) don't have ANC, but you get solid audio performance, up to 5 hours of playback time, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connectivity with iOS devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and we loved how seamlessly they work with Apple devices. Read more ▼

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $158 at Walmart While they might not be quite at the same level as the more expensive WH-1000XM5, the LinkBuds S are still a great earbud option. They sound good, fit comfortably, and Sony's signature noise canceling is excellent. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but we're keeping an eye on them for Black Friday itself. Read more ▼