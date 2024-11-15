Walmart just dropped epic deals for Black Friday — I've handpicked 39 sales to shop now
Save big on TVs, laptops, appliances and toys
If you're ready to get a head start on Black Friday shopping, Walmart is officially open for business. Although the retailer's main Black Friday event doesn't launch until November 25, there's plenty of juicy deals to shop in the meantime.
From TVs and toys to tech and home, we're already seeing epic Walmart deals in just about every vertical. For instance, you can get a head start on holiday shopping by checking out Walmart's Toy Shop with deals starting at just $5. In the market for some new home and kitchen appliances? Top brands like Shark and Ninja are offering up to 40% off.
Don't forget that Walmart Plus members will also get early access to Black Friday deals, so if you don't currently have a membership, you can sign up now and get a 50% discount. Below, I've listed all my favorite Walmart deals to help you get a head start on shopping. (For even more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes page).
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart early Black Friday deals
- Toy Shop: deals from $5
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $19
- Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off
- Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29
- Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49
- Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59
- Smart TVs: deals from $78
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $153
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $288
- Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition: was $599 now $489
- 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649
Editor's Choice
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music.
Toy Shop: deals from $5 @ Walmart
It's official! In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Walmart's Toy Shop is now live. The Toy Shop has hundreds of gift options for children of every age, including toys featuring their favorite brands, characters and activities.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Walmart has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $19. The sale includes trees of all shapes and sizes.
Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami NC300 for $149 (was $199). This one-touch ice cream maker lets you turn your favorite fruits into milkshakes, sorbets, or ice cream.
If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.
Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Fujifilm’s Instax Wide Printer is one of our favorite portable printing options. It pairs via Bluetooth, boasts a high-capacity rechargeable battery and spits out prints in just minutes. These are also some of the largest photos you can get from a pocket-friendly smartphone printer, and also the best looking.
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is on sale for $489 for Walmart Plus members. Although there's no disc drive for physical games, you get access to all the best Xbox games, with 1TB of storage on board and two controllers in this bundle.
TVs
Smart TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $78. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.
The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. This is a Walmart exclusive.
Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.
The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
Phones
Samsung's budget-friendly smartphone is already super affordable, but Walmart is taking off an additional $40. If you want a cheap phone that doesn't feel cheap, this is a great option to consider, packing a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 50MP rear camera.
Right now you can save big on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart, one of the best Android phones on the market. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we highlighted its excellent battery life, incredible processing power, sharp main camera, and a slew of new helpful Galaxy AI features packaged that make Samsung's latest flagship a powerhouse.
Laptops/Tablets
This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a basically excellent price.
The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity, meaning it can compete with the rest of Apple's high-end lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad and said it's sneakily one of the best Apple tablets. Note: Amazon has a lower price.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
This Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a $390 discount at Walmart. It comes packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels.
This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
This MSI Katana 15 comes packed with power — 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a beastly RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Combine all this with plenty of connectivity and top-notch thermal management with Cooler Boost 5 technology, and you’re onto a well-priced winner.
Home
This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.
You can't go wrong with this all-in-one printer that is compact and versatile. It will take care of all your at-home printing needs with its wireless connectivity to laptops, tablets and smartphones. The tray holds up to 100 sheets of paper and it produces both sharp black text and colorful prints.
Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.
Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
Put your favorite memories on display with this digital picture frame with 32GB of internal memory that will hold over 20,000 high resolution photos. It sets up in just a few minutes: Simply download the Kodak app on your smartphones and upload your favorite photos and short clips.
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart
This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.
Sectional Sofa with Movable Ottoman: was $590 now $269 @ Walmart
This sectional sofa is perfect for space-limited apartments, student dorms or offices. Both comfortable and supportive, you'll love lounging on the sofa that also features a movable ottoman. You can place and connect the ottoman on either side of the couch and it also has ample storage for blankets, toys and other items.
Headphones
The AirPods (2nd Gen) don't have ANC, but you get solid audio performance, up to 5 hours of playback time, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connectivity with iOS devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and we loved how seamlessly they work with Apple devices.
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.
While they might not be quite at the same level as the more expensive WH-1000XM5, the LinkBuds S are still a great earbud option. They sound good, fit comfortably, and Sony's signature noise canceling is excellent. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but we're keeping an eye on them for Black Friday itself.
Sony's flagship headphones are a very impressive specimen indeed. They feature some of the best sound quality around, in addition to top-notch noise canceling. 30 hours of battery life means they'll last a long time too. This deal doesn't quite take them to their lowest price ever, but it does get them close.
