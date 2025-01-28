Valentine’s Day deals are live — 15 gift ideas I’d shop from $14

Valentine's Day is still a few weeks away — but if you're hoping to impress that special someone in your life, now is the time to start shopping! And fortunately, we've found darling deals to fit just about every budget.

You can never go wrong with flowers — and right now, 1-800-Flowers has a wide selection of roses, teddy bears or chocolates from just $24. If your favorite person loves to sip water or coffee in style, I recommend checking out the Hydro Flask sale with deals on water bottles, mugs and tumblers up to 35% off. You can also gift your favorite gamer with the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme), which is now $200 off.

Additionally, we're seeing a plethora of great early Valentine's Day finds from retailers like Amazon, Lululemon, Cozy Earth and more. So don't wait — get a head start on your shopping with our favorite Valentine's Day deals starting at just $14.

Best Valentine's Day Deals

Lululemon Valentine's Day gifts: items from $14 @ Lululemon

Regardless of who you're shopping for, there's something cozy, sporty and stylish for everyone at Lululemon. The store's online Valentine's Day section is filled to the brim with hidden gems starting at just $14 (in celebration of February 14)!

1-800-Flowers: deals from $24 @ 1-800-Flowers

Valentine's Day wouldn't be the same without roses, teddy bears, or chocolates. Fortunately, 1-800-Flowers has deals on all of them. Prices start as low as $24.

Cozy Earth Valentine's Day sale: up to 25% off @ Cozy Earth

From pajamas and sleep masks to bedding and blankets, Cozy Earth's name says everything you need to know. They make some of the softest and coziest products on the market — many of which are 25% off for Valentine's Day. I recommend buying your leading lady these Rib-Knit Classic Long Sleeve Pajama Set at $40 off. Order before February 6 to get your items by Valentine's Day.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than a bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your loved one.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $47 at Amazon Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. Perfect for date night, the durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading out to the movies or dinner.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The tiny Beats Studio Buds are a great way of getting hold of a pair of noise canceling earbuds without breaking the bank. In our four-star Beats Studio Buds review, we were surprised that the effective ANC and solid sound quality came at such an affordable price. IPX4 water resistance means you can take them to work out as well. Plus, you can't beat their bright red hue in celebration of Valentine's Day.

Ugg Tazzlita (Women's): was $150 now $104 at UGG US This is what I like to call a statement shoe! Reaching a cozy level 20 on the UGG Comfort Scale, these bold shoes feature a plush interior that spills out into a sheepskin collar over the luxe suede upper. They're the perfect cozy gift for a loved one.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $109 at Amazon Nothing says "I love you" like a hot cup of coffee. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its rose gold hue.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon Have a bookworm in your life? This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover (in a pretty pink rose color) and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep them reading for a long time.

Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse: was $350 now $199 at Amazon For someone who appreciates a little flair in the kitchen, this red sauteuse is the perfect gift. From sauces and stews to stir-fries and risottos, the Signature Sauteuse truly does it all in the kitchen. The versatile pot is a cross between a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven. Plus, its colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only a few months old but it's already on sale for $70 less. New to the Apple Watch is a sleep apnea detection feature, improved noise suppression during phone calls and on-wrist translations. It retains the 18 hours of battery life but it is the best Apple Watch you can get right now.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.