This dual-mode 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is $400 off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale event is fully underway! That means you can save big on some of the best gaming monitors, including one of my recent favorites.

Right now, Amazon is selling the LG UltraGear 32GS95UV for $999. That’s a huge $400 off a gaming monitor featuring two refresh rate modes — effectively making it two monitors in one! This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this LG UltraGear, so if you want to step up your gaming experience, I highly recommend you grab this device before it returns to its original price.

LG 32GS95UV: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon The LG UltraGear 32GS95UV is a unique gaming monitor that lets you easily switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz with the press of a button. Its 32-inch OLED display delivers a vivid image that’s great for both gaming and work. At this reduced price, it's practically a steal.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UV is a unique 32-inch OLED gaming monitor boasting a feature not commonly found in similar devices: a switchable refresh rate. You can toggle between 4K resolution at 240Hz and 1080p resolution at 480Hz, making it ideal for cinematic games like God of War: Ragnarok, which benefit from high resolution, and competitive games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which demand a high refresh rate.

Beyond its dual mode functionality, the LG UltraGear delivers as a gaming monitor. Its expansive 32-inch display provides an immersive gaming experience and plenty of space for multitasking. The model I reviewed is all-black, but this white model looks just as striking and should complement any gaming or office setup. Since the monitor isn’t too big, it should fit on any of the best desks or best gaming desks.

The monitor provides a super low 0.03ms response time. Unless you’re a professional gamer, you likely won’t notice a hint of input lag. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology ensures smoother gameplay, and the monitor is compatible with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. Regardless of the refresh rate you choose, the overall experience will be exceptionally smooth.

Like the LG UltraGear 45GR75DC, the 32GS95UV delivers spectacular picture quality. Colors are nice and vivid and the OLED tech excels at pumping out inky blacks and bright whites. While the display doesn’t get as bright as advertised, it's more than enough to let you see everything in sharp detail.

I’m a big fan of the LG UltraGear 32GS95UV, so I’m glad to see it on sale so that more folks can have the opportunity to check it out. Again, if you want to enhance your gaming experience, then you don’t want to miss out on this phenomenal sale.