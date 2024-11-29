The smartest home security system I've ever tested is 60% off this Black Friday

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home security, now is the perfect time. There are plenty of Black Friday deals available and this one is my personal favorite.

Through January 14, can get the ADT Trusted Neighbor Bundle for $279 at ADT. That's down from its original price of $719. As I showcased in my ADT Trusted Neighbor review , this system brings facial recognition, smart home integration, and a host of other advanced features. Normally, upfront equipment costs can be a barrier, but this deal slashes those costs significantly making it one of the best DIY home security systems we've tested.

ADT Trusted Neighbor: was $719 now $279 at adt.com Unlock your front door with just your face, or grant temporary secured access to trusted individuals like your dog walker, your neighbor, or a repairman. Normally priced at $719, the ADT Trusted Neighbor bundle is on sale for just $279.

Beyond the base system, you can save 30% on additional equipment (up to $750 total). That includes the best Google Nest devices work with Google Nest devices, such as the Google Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell —perfect for those looking to expand their smart home setup.

This discount applies to new customers and requires a monitoring plan which is $44.99/month plus an optional $7.00/month if you 24/7 Video Recording with 10 days of continuous video recording and 60-day event-based video history and storage for your Nest cameras.

What is ADT Trusted Neighbor?

The new ADT+ home security system combines traditional security with the best smart home devices from Google and Yale using a new service called Trusted Neighbor which lets you assign specific roles to people you trust, giving them access to your home in predefined situations. The idea is, you want or need someone to enter your house, but only at certain times, or under certain circumstances.

If you ever need to go out of town whether its just for the weekend or the whole week, your network of neighbors, family, or friends can help you take care of your home while you’re away - even while you're completely offline. From bringing your Amazon deliveries indoors, fixing a water leak, to taking your dogs on a walk, you can automate or grant temporary access to these trusted individuals as needed.

Beyond just a “traditional home security” that protects your home from burglaries, fires, and leaks, the new ADT+ system creates a smarter, more connected home that helps you keep your home running smoothly or address smaller issues that don’t require emergency services.

Bottom line

Whether you’re starting from scratch or upgrading an existing setup, this deal makes it easier to get reliable, professional-grade security without breaking the bank. And with discounts on Google Smart Home devices, you’re not just protecting your home—you’re making it smarter too. Don’t miss this chance to save. Head to ADT now to secure your deal before it ends on January 14!