The best Amazon spring deals discounted by at least 50% — 13 sales I'm shopping now

So far, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has not disappointed! And if you’re like me, you love shopping a great deal. Even better? A deal that's half off. Yep, you read that correctly. We're seeing tons of live Amazon deals with discounts of at least 50% — I double checked to be sure!
For instance you can snag a 5-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4's for $200 off their original price. In the market for some new patio furniture? Look no further than the Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional, which is now $299 (was $599). And if you're ready to do some spring cleaning, the Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum will be your trusty sidekick — especially now with 50% off.
Interested in shopping more deals at the best possible prices? Below, I've rounded up my 13 favorite Amazon items with price tags that are slashed right in half. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Amazon deals with 50% off or more
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Perfect to use on its own or pair with a duvet cover, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort for all seasons. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place.
At nearly 50% off, this water bottles is a steal! Everything about this water bottle with a wide mouth and a straw is simple — open it up, add your water and ice, and flip to sip. Your thirst will be quenched in no time. The insulated stainless steel design keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom.
If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case.
This extra large twelve-person tent has just dropped in price with over 50% off. Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that it blocks up to 35 mph winds and rain, and can set up easily in less than 15 minutes.
If you’re looking for a powerful clean and fresh-smelling home, this Shark model is a great buy. Equipped with a Clean Sense IQ indicator, these infrared sensors detect the dirt you can’t see, and will automatically boost power. What’s more, it comes with a flexible wand, self-cleaning brushroll and odor neutralizer that removes bad odors from debris you pick up.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. Right now, Amazon is offering five cameras for $199, which is cheap. You don't need to worry about wires with the Blink Outdoor 4, and it promises up to years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get started.
If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.
With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.
