TextNow offering unlimited data plans from $1
Get high speed data starting from just $0.99
TextNow is a hybrid, cloud-based carrier. It blends together Wi-Fi and cellular networks to let you communicate with your friends via voice or text. It doesn't operate its own cellular network, but instead piggybacks on T-Mobile's network. The service is free, supported by ads, and doesn't include data.
However, if you need high-speed data TextNow currently has three unlimited options. You can purchase an hour pass for $0.99, a day pass for $4.99, or a month pass (30 days) for $39.99.
While these plans won't benefit heavy data users, they're great for a backup phone or for someone who doesn't need a lot of data, such as a young child. It's a great value for users that prioritize calling and texting with relatively modest high-speed data needs.
