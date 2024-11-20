Target just dropped epic Black Friday deals — 39 sales I'd shop on TVs, appliances, holiday gifts and more

Black Friday is just days away! And if you're looking to get an early start on your holiday shopping, then you're in luck. Target is already dropping prices on everything from home appliances and TVs to seasonal decor and apparel.

In the market for some new kitchen appliances to help with holiday cooking? Target is knocking up to 50% off home appliances from brands like Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig and more. Looking to get a head start on your holiday decorating? Look no further than Target for up to 30% off Christmas decor. We've even listed a few deals that we think would be perfect gifts for friends and loved ones on your list.

Keep scrolling to check out all the deals that are worth adding to your cart ahead of Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

Toys: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

Sleepwear sale: up to 30% off @ Target

Hoping to get a new pair of pajamas for the holiday season? Target has you covered. You can snag a variety of holiday pajamas for the whole family — including matching sets — for up to 30% off. They even have styles for your furry friends!

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on your cooking and home essentials ahead of the holidays.

Christmas decor: up to 30% off @ Target

Save big on all your holiday decorations this year! Target has everything you need to celebrate the season. The retailer is slashing prices on everything from ornaments and lights to trees and wreaths.

Best Choice 28" Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $359 now $149 at Target From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements.

LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Target The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon Read more ▼

Canon EOS R50: was $799 now $699 at Target In our Canon EOS R50 review, we absolutely loved how much this camera offers for the money. Canon has packed their incredible AF system into this camera — a stripped down version of the AF system in pro cameras like the EOS R6 Mark II. It produces lovely images and video, has an intuitive menu system making it easy to use, and a flip out screen for vlogging or live streaming. It's our pick of the best camera for beginners and was already great value for money even before this discount.

Gifts

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $17 at Target If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this Ponderosa Green color.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419: was $169 now $135 at Target Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

was $499 now $449 at Target The Xbox Series X features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. In our Xbox Series X review, we said the Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

TVs

TCL S5 4K TV: was $349 now $249 at Target This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Target A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Home appliances