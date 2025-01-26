Smartwool’s winter clearance sale just went live — here’s 11 deals I’d get from $12

January is a great time to start working on your fitness goals. Unfortunately, the weather can be particularly unforgiving, whether you're going for a run our trying to get to the gym. However, it's nothing a little cold weather apparel can't fix and the Smartwool 'last chance' sale will help you add items your wardrobe that'll protect you from the declining temperatures.

Whether it's Run Leggings down to just $72 or a mesh hoodie with 40% off, each Smartwool item on offer takes advantage of the brand's use of Merino wool to provide comfort, protection, and durability — no matter what the weather brings. With over 200 items currently in the sale, I've pulled together the 11 deals I'd recommend buying from just $12. But, you'll want to hurry — last chance means you'll need to grab them before they're gone.

Smartwool deals

Smartwool Run Ankle Socks (Unisex): was $21 now $12 at Smartwool If you're looking for a comfortable pair of socks for your run, Smartwool can provide. While there are a lot of socks in the 'last chance' sale, these ones boast an impressive 40% off. A great discount considering they offer targeted cushioning for max comfort, as well as features focused on fit and durability. Plus, this eye-catching color stands out from the rest.

Smartwool Ultralite Tank (Women’s): was $60 now $33 at Smartwool Smartwool boldly state that for this high neck tank, they're going to "help manage sweat, stink, and thermoregulation" and those three things are very important when it comes to getting a good workout in. The lightweight fabric and relaxed fit means you won't feel encumbered, and buyers clearly agree as this one's selling out fast.

Smartwool Graphic SS Tee (Unisex): was $65 now $39 at Smartwool As per the brand's ethos, using Merino wool is the main focus for offering ultimate comfort and this gender neutral tee takes full advantage. A 50/50 split with wool and organically grown cotton means you'll stay dry and cool no matter what you're doing - from a leisurely stroll to a more intense outdoor activity, all for $26 off.

Smartwool Lined 5” Shorts (Men's): was $75 now $45 at Smartwool While you can save $30 on the grey colorway too, we've opted for what Smartwool calls 'Twilight Cloud' as a more unique offering. These 5" lined shorts are lightweight, stretchy, and quick-drying thanks to, you guessed it, a blend of wool. This time working alongside TENCEL Lyocell fiber to keep you cool and comfortable.

Smartwool Spring Gloves (Unisex): was $90 now $54 at Smartwool Save 40% off with these leather gloves ideal for outdoor winter activities like skiing or snowboarding. If you're hitting the slopes, you'll benefit from their double layered thumb and index finger as it brings added protection. Plus, there's touchscreen capabilities meaning you won't have to sacrifice your hands to the cold to stay connected.

Smartwool Uptempo 1/4 Zip (Women's): was $95 now $57 at Smartwool For this comfy active pick, the 1/4 zip uses Merino wool with recycled polyester to manage sweat, odor, and temperature while you get active. It's lightweight, too, meaning you can stay warm without feeling like you're being weighed down. Plus, it works as a great layer-up when the weather drops to those gym-avoiding temperatures.

Smartwool Active Mesh Hoodie (Men’s): was $105 now $63 at Smartwool There's a fair few colorways still sitting at the full $105 price point on this one, but for 'Twilight Blue' (which pairs nicely with the 5" lined shorts recommended above), you can take advantage of a 40% saving. If you're wondering what's mesh about this hoodie, the ventilation comes from the hood, sleeves, and back. So you don't have to overheat during your workout if you want to lock in with your hood up.

Smartwool Run Leggings (Women's): was $120 now $72 at Smartwool "Form-fitting," "high-rise waist," and "four-way stretch" are all the words I want to see when I'm shopping for activewear leggings. Coined as run leggings, Smartwool has added in some reflective elements and two drop-in side pockets as well as a zip-up at the back to suit all your running needs. Grab them before they're gone!

Smartwool Fleece Insulated Wind Vest (Women’s): was $180 now $108 at Smartwool At this time of year, prioritizing staying warm is a must, but you don't have to forego comfort, style, and performance to do so. This insulated vest from Smartwool has a 4-way stretch fabric, a recycled nylon front panel for added protection, reflective elements, and Merino wool insulation. What I'm trying to say is you can stay on-the-go without feeling the cold for almost $100 less than usual.