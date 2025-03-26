Now's your chance to snag a 1440p OLED gaming monitor for half off at Amazon

Now is a great time to be shopping for expensive gear like computer monitors because the Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, so there are lots of deals to be had.

I know because I write about technology for a living, and I just found one of the best gaming monitor deals I've seen all week: the 27" Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor is $499 at Amazon, which is literally half the price it usually goes for.

Acer Predator 27" OLED Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $499 at Amazon This model of Samsung's Odyssey QD-OLED G6 gaming monitor sports a 27-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which helps minimize screen tearing at high framerates.

At the full asking price of $999 this 27-inch OLED gaming monitor is a little pricey, but for only half the usual asking price it's a steal. It's great for widescreen gaming too thanks to its 1440p resolution, plus that lovely OLED panel with HDR support means you get to enjoy inky blacks and striking contrasts in your favorite games and movies.

The Acer Predator X27U also sports a 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium adaptive sync tech, so you can count on buttery-smooth framerates when playing even fast-paced games running at hundreds of frames per second.

You get a decent port array too, as this display sports DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It's also adjustable, giving you room to tilt, swivel and raise or lower it a bit as you fine-tune your desk setup.

And while you probably want a good pair of the best computer speakers for your desk, I love the fact that this Acer Predator X27U comes with a pair of built-in 5W speakers because sometimes they're handy in a pinch. Plus, it has an integrated KVM switch so you can plug in multiple PCs (or gaming consoles) and use the same keyboard, mouse or controller on all of them.

While this monitor is a little too expensive at its usual $999 asking price, the fact that you can get one for half off right now makes this one of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale monitor deals I've seen all week. But you may want to act fast if you want one, because we don't know how long stock will last.