Nike Memorial Day sale just went live early — 19 sneaker and apparel deals from $18 I'd shop now
Save up to 40% on Nike's workout apparel and sneakers
Memorial Day weekend is roughly a week away — and if you're in need of some new warm weather workout gear, early Nike Memorial Day sales are slashing the price of select spring styles right now. From the best running shoes to the best gym leggings, there's something for everyone in Nike's sale.
Right now, you can save up to 40% on Nike shorts, t-shirts, leggings, sneakers and much more. For instance, the Nike Metcon 9s are down to just $90. We recently named these as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025. If you need something comfy to wear to and from the gym, I recommend the Nike Calm Slides, which are just $40.
With Nike gear starting from $18, you're not going to want to miss this epic holiday sale. Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike Memorial Day sales on apparel and sneakers. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes and the top Memorial Day sales right now.
Nike Apparel Deals
If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.
This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 43% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
Ever wondered what the webbing is for on the front of a backpack? Well, it's to hold any loose layers, like a jacket, for example. The Nike Hayward incorporates this, as well as side pockets for water bottles. Meaning whatever the weather, you're well-equipped.
These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.
Keep cool this spring with the sweat-wicking tank that you'll want to wear for each and every work out. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching has nothing on the soft and comfortable tank designed with armpit ventilation in mind.
Whether you're taking a morning stroll or doing an intense work out, this sports bra tank top is a winner. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and feels like a second skin. The top features a sewn-in bra that offers medium support and keeps everything in place.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.
Nike Sneaker Deals
These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $10 off.
Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick — and right now, they’re $44 off. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.
For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.
Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this white color feature the biggest discount at 39% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
