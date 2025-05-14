Nike Memorial Day sale just went live early — 19 sneaker and apparel deals from $18 I'd shop now

Memorial Day weekend is roughly a week away — and if you're in need of some new warm weather workout gear, early Nike Memorial Day sales are slashing the price of select spring styles right now. From the best running shoes to the best gym leggings, there's something for everyone in Nike's sale.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on Nike shorts, t-shirts, leggings, sneakers and much more. For instance, the Nike Metcon 9s are down to just $90. We recently named these as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025. If you need something comfy to wear to and from the gym, I recommend the Nike Calm Slides, which are just $40.

With Nike gear starting from $18, you're not going to want to miss this epic holiday sale. Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike Memorial Day sales on apparel and sneakers. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes and the top Memorial Day sales right now.

Nike Apparel Deals

Nike Club Unstructured Cap: was $26 now $18 at nike If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.

Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $20 at nike Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.

Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): was $27 now $21 at nike This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.

Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex): was $57 now $37 at nike Ever wondered what the webbing is for on the front of a backpack? Well, it's to hold any loose layers, like a jacket, for example. The Nike Hayward incorporates this, as well as side pockets for water bottles. Meaning whatever the weather, you're well-equipped.

Nike Alate Sports Bra Tank Top (Women's): was $65 now $45 at nike Whether you're taking a morning stroll or doing an intense work out, this sports bra tank top is a winner. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and feels like a second skin. The top features a sewn-in bra that offers medium support and keeps everything in place.

Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $100 now $60 at nike The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.

Nike Sneaker Deals

Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $40 at nike These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $10 off.

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s): was $120 now $90 at nike Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.

Nike Invincible 3 (Women's): was $180 now $117 at nike We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.