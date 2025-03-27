My favorite Windows tablet with OLED is over $400 off at Amazon

I review tablets for a living here at Tom's Guide so I get paid to pay attention to the market, and I haven't seen a ton of killer tablet deals on offer in the Amazon Big Spring Sale this week—with one notable exception.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 OLED is $1,390 at Amazon, which is over $400 off the usual $1,799 asking price. That's a bigger discount than I usually see on this relatively new Windows tablet, which just launched at the end of 2024.

And since I think the OLED model on offer here is the best version you can buy, it's a sweet deal on the best Surface Pro I've used in years.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 OLED: was $1,799 now $1,390 at Amazon This model of Surface Pro 11 is a good one, as it's upgraded with the Snapdragon X Elite chip and the 13-inch (2880x1920) OLED touchscreen. You also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage and the option of paying for 5G connectivity (data plan required) if you don't want to rely on Wi-Fi. It's the model I'd buy if I wanted a Surface Pro 11, which is why it's great to see it on sale.

See, I think the Surface Pro 11 was a revolution for the line because it was the first to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, which give it speed and battery life to rival the best iPads and MacBooks. It was also the first Surface tablet to ship with an OLED display, and when I saw the first models live at Microsoft's headquarters last year I was blown away by how fast and lovely these little slates are.

That's why our Surface Pro 11 review has the tagline "the best Surface in years" — this model really has been a revelation in terms of speed and battery life. Microsoft's decision to ditch classic Intel chips in favor of Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon has been a game-changer, and it means our Surface Pro 11 review unit lasted over 11 hours in our battery test and managed to outpace the MacBook Air M3 in some of our CPU performance tests.

I'm also pleased to see Amazon putting a hefty discount on the OLED model because while the default IPS display is fine, having the upgraded OLED touchscreen on this svelte Windows 11 tablet makes everything you do on it look nicer.

One thing to be aware of before buying this killer Windows tablet: Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 comes with Snapdragon chips, which means it's an Arm-based PC rather than an x86-based PC. If you're not familiar, that means it has a fundamentally different CPU architecture than Windows PCs with Intel chips inside, so you won't be able to run every Windows app natively on your Surface Pro 11.

That said, most productivity apps (like web browsers, word processors and the like) have versions that run just fine natively on the Surface Pro 11, so it's a great tablet for getting work done—especially if you pay extra for a detachable keyboard or stylus.

No, the biggest hurdle I've faced when using these slates is that many of the best PC games don't run well (or at all) on the Surface Pro 11.

So if you want something to play your favorite PC games on, I recommend checking out our guide to the best Amazon Big Spring Sale gaming laptop deals on offer right now because those beasts are built for PC gaming.

But if you want an attractive, capable and long-lasting Windows 11 tablet for getting things done and streaming your favorite shows, this is a great opportunity to get the best tablet for Windows 11 you can buy at a killer discount.