My favorite Nintendo Switch game controller just dropped to $77 in this early Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
There are a lot of excellent gamepads out there, but in my experience the Nintendo Switch Pro controller isn't just one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, it's the best game controller period.
Right now, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is just $77 at Amazon, which is 14% off its normal price. And, better yet, this isn't the regular Pro Controller, it's the gorgeous The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition. There's no telling how long this deal will last for so I'd recommend snapping it up fast!
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNintendo-Switch-Pro-Controller-Legend-Kingdom%2Fdp%2FB0BZTFWHV9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $90 now $77 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best game controllers you can buy for both Switch and PC gaming. The textured grips are comfortable to hold for long periods, and the controller has HD Rumble, motion controls, and NFC support built in. It charges via USB-C and is our number one pick for <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-nintendo-switch-controllers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">the best Nintendo Switch controller you can buy.
The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is probably one of the most comfortable controllers you can buy right now. I've been using mine as my go-to gamepad since I got it alongside my launch Switch all the way back in 2017.
Alas, mine doesn't have the awesome Legend of Zelda stylings that you get with this Tears of the Kingdom Edition. That photo up top is courtesy of my colleague Dave Meikleham, who's also a fan of this epic Nintendo pad.
Looking past the pretty pattern for a second, this really is an excellent gaming peripheral with Nintendo's hallmark build quality ever-present. It weighs 14 ounces and fits comfortably in the hand with just the right amount of travel on the buttons and responsiveness from the analogue sticks.
Speaking of the analogue sticks, they're off-center which makes them more like an Xbox pad than a DualSense — which may or may not suit you depending on your taste. What I will say is they feel robust and after many years of using mine, I've never had a problem with wear or tear or drifting.
Better yet, because this is a Bluetooth controller (it has NFC built-in for scanning your amiibos) you can also pair it with your PC or Android/iOS phone should you choose.
Charging happens via USB-C and you get a tiny orange LED to let you know it's juicing up. When you're done, it's time to unplug and get stuck into one of the best Nintendo Switch games. If there's a criticism of the Switch Pro Controller it's the pricing because, at full whack, this'll set you back $90.
And it's been said — on this website, in fact — that's a lot to stomach when you can have a good Switch experience with the bundled Joy-Cons or something like the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller (which we gave an Editor's Choice award and a 4.5 star rating). Thankfully, this discount from Amazon makes the decision to pick up one of the (in my opinion) best game controllers there is a little easier to justify.
