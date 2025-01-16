Massive Target sale on TVs, apparel and more — 15 deals I'm shopping now from $29

Target is the place to go for deals right now! This retailer's latest batch of discounts include a ton of my favorite items, from TVs to headphones to apparel.

For starters, you can currently get up to 30% off activewear, basics and sneakers. This is perfect if you want to hit the gym in style. Plus, right now you can shop Valentine's Day candy from $2, with select items eligible for buy one, get one 50% off.

My favorite deals in Target's sale are listed below. For more discounts, check out our Target promo codes guide, and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $17 at Amazon, Walmart and more retailers.

Best deals now

Valentine's Day candy: deals from $2 @ Target

Score Valentine's Day candy from $2 at Target. You can get everything from Reeses to M&M's here. Plus, select items are eligible for a buy one, get one 50% off deal.

Apparel/sneakers: up to 30% off @ Target

Target is offering up to 30% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale.

Fitness equipment & accessories: up to 40% off @ Target

Reach all your fitness goals in the new year with these epic discounts at Target. From dumbbells to exercise machines, there's ton of great fitness options to add to your home gym at Target.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Target The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $69 at Target Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.

£30 cashback! Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179 now $149 at Target The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 series can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. Microphones in each also improve the listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours battery life, while the included charging case bumps the battery life up to a total of 24 hours.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $184 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $429 now $299 at Target Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Asus Vivobook 14" Laptop: was $499 now $399 at Target The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness.