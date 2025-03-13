Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
Save big on premium outdoor gear for spring
With spring right around the corner, we can't wait to venture outdoors and finally enjoy the sunshine after a long winter. If you have some spring adventures lined up, you likely need some new outdoor gear — and fortunately, Patagonia's current sale has you covered.
The retailer specializing in high-quality, technical outdoor clothing is knocking up to 40% off its latest styles. We're talking everything from t-shirts and shorts to hiking pants and rain jackets with deals starting at $26.
If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will bring you right into spring, Patagonia can be your one-stop shop for the season ahead. Check out my top picks from the sale!
Quick Links
- Shop all Patagonia deals
- Patagonia Logo LoPro Trucker Hat (Unisex): was $39 now $26
- Patagonia Unity Fitz Tee (Women’s): was $45 now $30
- Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Shirt (Men's): was $55 now $37
- Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43
- Patagonia Multi Trails 5” Shorts (Women’s): was $69 now $47
- Patagonia Tech Skort (Women's): was $89 now $61
- Patagonia Midweight Zip-Neck Baselayer (Women’s): was $99 now $68
- Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Thermal (Women's): was $119 now $82
- Patagonia Fleece Anorak Pullover (Unisex): was $149 now $103
- Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Men's): was $189 now $131
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $187
- Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $243
- Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket (Men's): was $399 now $278
Best Patagonia deals
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
Patagonia makes excellent t-shirts, and while there's a ton in the current sale, I'd recommend this one — not just for its discounted price, but the style, too. A relaxed, boxy tee, it boasts Patagonia's bold logo on the back, and a stylized Earth on the front alongside the words, "we're all in this together." It's 100% recycled fabric, so it stays true to its statement, as well as being a great look.
This versatile technical top is designed for use on the trail or on the water. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.
It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.
These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're 31% off.
This adorable skort is perfect for the season ahead! Super light and quick-drying, the technical skort features four-way stretch material for working out or hitting the trails. Plus, it has two front pockets and a zip security pocket to keep all your belongings handy.
If you're heading outdoors this spring, you can simply throw on this classic baselayer by itself. It uses a diamond-grid pattern on the back to keep the warm air in, wicks moisture and improves breathability. If the temperature drops a bit, it also works nicely under multiple layers while using odor control technology to make sure you're not trapping in any smells.
This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you comfortable in both cold or warm conditions depending on if you wear it by itself, layer it over your favorite tech tee or wear it under a jacket. We're also loving its Pine Needle Green hue.
Sporty, plush and retro-cool, the Patagonia Microdini Fleece Pullover is a total steal at just $89. Choose from two different colors that are on sale now.
Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This zip up is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy.
This fleece anorak is built with scraps of ultra comfortable, lightweight 100% recycled polyester Synchilla fleece. As a gender-inclusive style, women will want to size down from their usual and men should stick with what they know. You'll have to be quick though — this one's selling out fast.
Save 30% on the 7.3-ounce Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, which features an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuffsack. When it's time to layer up, this windproof, water-resistant vest won't weigh you down.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version for $229).
Here's another of Patagonia's gender-inclusive styles, following the same sizing rule as the Fleece Anorak Pullover I previously recommended. This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $243 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.
Save 30% on the Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket, which features a two-layer H2No Performance Standard shell and Thermogreen insulation for waterproof breathability, and a taffeta liner for easy layering. The two-way adjustable hood is helmet compatible, and the low-profile powder skirt connects to any Patagonia snow pants. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is on sale for $243.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Pay nothing to get your flooring delivered with The Home Depot
Huge Alo Yoga sale is live — 9 spring apparel deals I'd shop right now