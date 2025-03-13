Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26

With spring right around the corner, we can't wait to venture outdoors and finally enjoy the sunshine after a long winter. If you have some spring adventures lined up, you likely need some new outdoor gear — and fortunately, Patagonia's current sale has you covered.

The retailer specializing in high-quality, technical outdoor clothing is knocking up to 40% off its latest styles. We're talking everything from t-shirts and shorts to hiking pants and rain jackets with deals starting at $26.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will bring you right into spring, Patagonia can be your one-stop shop for the season ahead. Check out my top picks from the sale!

Best Patagonia deals

Patagonia Unity Fitz Tee (Women’s): was $45 now $30 at Patagonia Patagonia makes excellent t-shirts, and while there's a ton in the current sale, I'd recommend this one — not just for its discounted price, but the style, too. A relaxed, boxy tee, it boasts Patagonia's bold logo on the back, and a stylized Earth on the front alongside the words, "we're all in this together." It's 100% recycled fabric, so it stays true to its statement, as well as being a great look.

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Shirt (Men's): was $55 now $37 at Patagonia This versatile technical top is designed for use on the trail or on the water. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 at Patagonia It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Multi Trails 5” Shorts (Women’s): was $69 now $47 at Patagonia These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're 31% off.

Patagonia Tech Skort (Women's): was $89 now $61 at Patagonia This adorable skort is perfect for the season ahead! Super light and quick-drying, the technical skort features four-way stretch material for working out or hitting the trails. Plus, it has two front pockets and a zip security pocket to keep all your belongings handy.

Patagonia Midweight Zip-Neck Baselayer (Women’s): was $99 now $68 at Patagonia If you're heading outdoors this spring, you can simply throw on this classic baselayer by itself. It uses a diamond-grid pattern on the back to keep the warm air in, wicks moisture and improves breathability. If the temperature drops a bit, it also works nicely under multiple layers while using odor control technology to make sure you're not trapping in any smells.

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Thermal Crew (Women's): was $119 now $82 at Patagonia This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you comfortable in both cold or warm conditions depending on if you wear it by itself, layer it over your favorite tech tee or wear it under a jacket. We're also loving its Pine Needle Green hue.

Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket (Men's): was $159 now $110 at Patagonia Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This zip up is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy.

Patagonia Fleece Anorak Pullover (Unisex): was $149 now $103 at Patagonia This fleece anorak is built with scraps of ultra comfortable, lightweight 100% recycled polyester Synchilla fleece. As a gender-inclusive style, women will want to size down from their usual and men should stick with what they know. You'll have to be quick though — this one's selling out fast.