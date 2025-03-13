Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26

Save big on premium outdoor gear for spring

With spring right around the corner, we can't wait to venture outdoors and finally enjoy the sunshine after a long winter. If you have some spring adventures lined up, you likely need some new outdoor gear — and fortunately, Patagonia's current sale has you covered.

The retailer specializing in high-quality, technical outdoor clothing is knocking up to 40% off its latest styles. We're talking everything from t-shirts and shorts to hiking pants and rain jackets with deals starting at $26.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will bring you right into spring, Patagonia can be your one-stop shop for the season ahead. Check out my top picks from the sale!

Best Patagonia deals

Patagonia Logo LoPro Trucker Hat (Unisex)
Patagonia Logo LoPro Trucker Hat (Unisex): was $39 now $26 at Patagonia

If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.

View Deal
Patagonia Unity Fitz Tee (Women’s)
Patagonia Unity Fitz Tee (Women’s): was $45 now $30 at Patagonia

Patagonia makes excellent t-shirts, and while there's a ton in the current sale, I'd recommend this one — not just for its discounted price, but the style, too. A relaxed, boxy tee, it boasts Patagonia's bold logo on the back, and a stylized Earth on the front alongside the words, "we're all in this together." It's 100% recycled fabric, so it stays true to its statement, as well as being a great look.

View Deal
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Shirt (Men's)
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Shirt (Men's): was $55 now $37 at Patagonia

This versatile technical top is designed for use on the trail or on the water. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.

View Deal
Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's)
Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 at Patagonia

It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

View Deal
Patagonia Multi Trails 5” Shorts (Women’s)
Patagonia Multi Trails 5” Shorts (Women’s): was $69 now $47 at Patagonia

These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're 31% off.

View Deal
Patagonia Tech Skort (Women's)
Patagonia Tech Skort (Women's): was $89 now $61 at Patagonia

This adorable skort is perfect for the season ahead! Super light and quick-drying, the technical skort features four-way stretch material for working out or hitting the trails. Plus, it has two front pockets and a zip security pocket to keep all your belongings handy.

View Deal
Patagonia Midweight Zip-Neck Baselayer (Women’s)
Patagonia Midweight Zip-Neck Baselayer (Women’s): was $99 now $68 at Patagonia

If you're heading outdoors this spring, you can simply throw on this classic baselayer by itself. It uses a diamond-grid pattern on the back to keep the warm air in, wicks moisture and improves breathability. If the temperature drops a bit, it also works nicely under multiple layers while using odor control technology to make sure you're not trapping in any smells.

View Deal
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Thermal Crew (Women's)
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Thermal Crew (Women's): was $119 now $82 at Patagonia

This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you comfortable in both cold or warm conditions depending on if you wear it by itself, layer it over your favorite tech tee or wear it under a jacket. We're also loving its Pine Needle Green hue.

View Deal
Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (Men’s)
Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (Men’s): was $129 now $89 at Patagonia

Sporty, plush and retro-cool, the Patagonia Microdini Fleece Pullover is a total steal at just $89. Choose from two different colors that are on sale now.

View Deal
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket (Men's)
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket (Men's): was $159 now $110 at Patagonia

Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This zip up is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy.

View Deal
Patagonia Fleece Anorak Pullover (Unisex)
Patagonia Fleece Anorak Pullover (Unisex): was $149 now $103 at Patagonia

This fleece anorak is built with scraps of ultra comfortable, lightweight 100% recycled polyester Synchilla fleece. As a gender-inclusive style, women will want to size down from their usual and men should stick with what they know. You'll have to be quick though — this one's selling out fast.

View Deal
Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Men's)
Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Men's): was $189 now $131 at Patagonia

Save 30% on the 7.3-ounce Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, which features an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuffsack. When it's time to layer up, this windproof, water-resistant vest won't weigh you down.

View Deal
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $187 at Patagonia

This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version for $229).

View Deal
Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex)
Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $243 at Patagonia

Here's another of Patagonia's gender-inclusive styles, following the same sizing rule as the Fleece Anorak Pullover I previously recommended. This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $243 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.

View Deal
Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket (Men's)
Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket (Men's): was $399 now $278 at Patagonia

Save 30% on the Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket, which features a two-layer H2No Performance Standard shell and Thermogreen insulation for waterproof breathability, and a taffeta liner for easy layering. The two-way adjustable hood is helmet compatible, and the low-profile powder skirt connects to any Patagonia snow pants. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is on sale for $243.

View Deal
