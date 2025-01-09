Massive Nike sale from $19 — 17 sneaker and apparel deals I’m shopping now
Start the year strong with these Nike discounts
It's no secret that Nike is one of the most iconic fitness brands on the market — and if you're looking to stock up on some workout gear in the new year, the retailer has plenty of unbeatable bargains to choose from.
Whether you're shopping for running shoes, warm apparel for the chilly months or even some cozy loungewear, Nike's New Year sale is offering up to 40% off some of the hottest styles. For example, you can grab a pair of the Nike Metcon 9s for just $105 at Nike, which we recently named as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025.
Nike's apparel is also boasting some irresistible discounts. So if you're hoping to feel fresh in the new year, I recommend taking a look at these 17 Nike deals with prices as low as $19. (For more ways to save, check out our Nike promo codes page).
Quick Links
- shop the entire Nike sale
- Nike Sportswear JDI: was $30 now $19
- Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $22
- Nike High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Women's): was $60 now $42
- Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie (Unisex): was $65 now $48
- Sportswear Phoenix Fleece (Women's): was $70 now $52
- Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Women's): was $130 now $83
- Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner: was $145 now $94
- Nike Phenom Dri-FIT Running Pants (Men’s): was $115 now $97
- Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s): was $120 now $102
- Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Men’s): was $150 now $105
- Nike Tech Woven Jacket (Men’s): was $145 now $115
- Nike Infinity Run 4 Road Running Shoes (Men’s): was $160 now $120
- Nike Invincible 3 Road Running Shoes (Women's): was $180 now $144
- Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer (Women’s): was $360 now $306
Best Nike Apparel Deals
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green.
Made from ribbed fabric and using a seamless design, this sports bra wears like a second skin. The bra is moisture-wicking and has a strappy back, offering light support without padding.
These Nike Cushioned Socks may only be a couple of dollars off, but it's still a great discount given the comfort and support they'll provide. The sweat-wicking power and breathability in these socks means you'll keep your feet dry, no matter how hard you go in the gym. They're also just super comfy for day-to-day wear.
These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout. Plus, you can't beat 50% off.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband, which, let's be honest, we all appreciate after the holidays. With a 28% saving, it's hard to argue.
You won't often see a discount on this Nike classic, but the black and grey colorways are currently boasting a big discount. While you can pick up the grey hoodie for just $50 at Nike, it's this black one that offers the best price. Nike named the cozy sweatshirt a "cold-weather essential," meaning it'll be great for layering up or just for lounging around at home.
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, it definitely calls for a cozy fleece winter. This fleece-lined sweatshirt features ribbed details around the edges and a small Nike swoosh. Plus, its oversized fit looks stylish and feels comfortable.
This sleek windbreaker is selling out fast. It offers an athletic fit that's ideal for layering, a warm fleece-like material and a hood for rainy days.
If the cold weather is putting you off going for a run, covering up with these stretchy, sweat-wicking, full-length pants may be just the incentive you need. With Nike's classic Dri-FIT technology, these pants from the Nike Running Division collection are great come rain or shine.
An understated yet clean look, the Tech Woven Jacket is great for all kinds of motion. Plus, it's customizable with adjustable cords at the hem and hood, as well as a two-way front zipper. Another Dri-FIT technology piece that'll keep you dry while you're working hard.
If there was a perfect time to invest in an insulated, oversized parka, it's now. The Nike Swoosh Puffer is the perfect length to keep you warm, while allowing for freedom of movement. Plus, there's even a storm flap to protect you from the wind.
Best Nike Sneaker Deals
These are a true classic from Nike with a fun spin on the original Air Force 1s. Bold, clean, and comfortable. And with nearly $40 off, you can consider both the shoe and the price tag pretty eye-catching.
Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this bright Light Lemon pair feature the biggest discount at 29% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
When we carried out a Nike Infinity Run 4 review, we thought it was an extremely stable running shoe, though it felt different from others in the Infinity Line. The ReactX foam in the midsole also makes for a cushioned feel and a snug fit — and all for 24% off.
If you're looking for a more cushioned feel than the Infinity Run 4s, in our Invincible 3 review, we gave this pair four-and-a-half stars for being: "one of the most comfortable running shoes on the market." This Blueprint colorway is seriously cool, but there are other variants discounted in the sale.
