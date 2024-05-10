Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' sale is back — 11 deals from $9 I recommend

Lululemon is a clothing brand that's reached whole new levels in recent years, with an excellent blend of yoga and activewear that you can keep on whether you're in the gym, stretching at home, or running errands.

The trouble is, they're not exactly cheap, which makes today's "We Made Too Much" deals well worth a look. Thankfully, that section has been restocked for both women and men, and there's a host of great deals to look out for, including more than 50% off the Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant (now just $59), or a fashionable Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater for just $59.

For men, you can get an Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt for $59 or the "pump cover" style License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt for as little as $44. Below I've rounded up my top 11 picks.

Best Lululemon deals

Keyhole Mesh Tank Top: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

This mesh tank top is ideal for hot yoga since it's breathable, offering much more airflow than more traditional shirts. It's also cropped to help ensure even more ventilation — and to pair nicely with high-rise pants.

Cinchable Waist High-Rise Shorts: was $88 now $39 @ Lululemon

Speaking of high-rise, these shorts are crisp and lightweight, with a relaxed fit. The pockets are ideal for your phone and keys, while there's a hidden pocket, too, and the drawcord gives them a classic look.

restfeel Women's Slide: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

Summer is almost here, and sliders are a must. Lululemon's restfeel sliders are minimalist but very comfortable thanks to cushioning and a foam lining on the strap. They're on sale for just $39 and the perfect beach or poolside accessory.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

These vibrant shorts can not only help you feel cool while working out, but they'll catch the eye, too. Ideal for running, or the gym, the 7-inch length makes them great for movement, and there's a zippered pocket for your key, too.

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $44 @ Lululemon

I love a baggy shirt to wear over a gym vest, and this relaxed-fit long-sleeve shirt ticks all the boxes, letting you cover up before and after the gym — or wear it throughout. It's quick-drying and sweat-wicking, too, but the laid back look also works great for rest days.

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant: was $128 now $59 @ Lululemon

These mid-rise pants are ideal for casual outfits, but could also have a place in smart casual settings, too. Pair them with some chunky shoes for extra style, or wear them to the office feeling comfortable in the stretchable Luxtreme material.

Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater: was $138 now $59 @ Lululemon

This sweater has a relaxed collar that's surprisingly smart thanks to a button collar and sleek gray color. It could be ideal for a lighter training session, being at home, or running errands — there's no wrong answer.

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt: was $88 now $59 @ Lululemon

Polo shirts never go out of fashion, and this golf-ready one is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and slim fit for a tailored look that'll be right at home on the course or in the clubhouse.

Steady State Crew: was $98 now $64 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day, or wear jeans and head out.

Wunder Train High-Rise: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon

Ideal for yoga, the gym, or just heading out on a run, these high-rise leggings are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. They feel cool on the inside, too, and have a drawcord on the waist to avoid them slipping down.