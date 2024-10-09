I’m a deals writer and these are the 31 Prime Day deals I’d shop ahead of the holidays

They say the early bird gets the worm — which is why we're here to report that Amazon's Holiday Shop is officially live for shoppers to get a major head start on the holidays. Plus, with Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can bet that Amazon is gearing up for the holidays with early Black Friday deals.

If you're interested in crossing a few friends and family members off your holiday shopping list, you'll be pleased to learn that Amazon Prime Day has is discounting hot ticket items that any recipient will love. From satin pillowcases and bluetooth speakers to waffle robes and smart mugs, I've rounded up 31 Prime Day deals that make for great holidays gifts. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Amazon deals

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Queen): was $11 now $5 @ Amazon

This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. The pillowcase is soft on hair, gentle on sensitive skin and luxurious to the touch. Plus, at 57% off, you can actually buy multiple pillowcases and stay well under any holiday gifting budget.

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented: was $30 now $16 @ Amazon

There's nothing like lighting up a Yankee Candle, filling your home with delicious scents and creating the ultimate relaxing ambiance. This vanilla cupcake fragrance has rich and creamy aromas with hints of lemon and buttery icing, but there's also tons of other seasonal scents from Yankee Candle that you can snag for up to 55% off.

Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon

Travel in style, safety and convenience with this tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

I love these kinds of advent calendars, but this one stands out to me as particularly good value. Some kids' advent calendars come with a lot of filler, but each door in this Lego Star Wars calendar contains either a mini spaceship or figure. When you consider that Lego sometimes charges up to 5 bucks for a single blind-box minifigure, you're making a solid saving here.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

With winter approaching, the standard Croc might feel a bit too breezy, which makes the Crocs Classic Lined Clog a perfect choice — especially with Prime Day discounts. The soft, fuzzy lining keeps your toes warm and cozy, while the heel strap ensures a secure fit as you move about.

Project Cloud Ankle Boots: was $99 now from $44 @ Amazon

Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.

Carhartt Rain Defender Anorak: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This half-zip boasts a triple threat: it's water-repellant, lightweight and breathable. It features a nice loose cut, which shouldn't restrict movement and you'll also get zippered hand pockets and a communal pocket — the jacket can be packed into the former for storage. We're really liking the two-tone design that is both casual and fun.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 offers advanced oral care with its sonic technology, delivering up to 62,000 brush movements per minute. It features three cleaning modes, a two-week battery life and travel case. It also comes with a brush head replacement reminder, to ensure optimal performance. At just $59, this one's an absolute steal.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size and the ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on a coffee-lovers counter, but it still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're looking to get into the DeWalt tool ecosystem, this is the cordless drill kit to get. The kit has everything you need to get the job done: a cordless drill, driver kit, two batteries and a charger. Plus, it's compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 (3-Pack): was $259 now $99 @ Amazon

Give the gift of home security this holiday season with the Blink Outdoor 4 bundle. It's a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Try three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for just $99.

Casper Dog Bed: was $139 now $107 @ Amazon

We can't forget about our furry friends this holiday season! Named the best dog bed we've tested in 2024, the Casper dog bed is made from memory foam to ensure good support for your pup. Available in three sizes, it's also rip-resistant, durable and comes with a removable and washable cover.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB): was $169 now $114 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is Amazon's supercharged e-reader for little ones. It offers a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's also been designed to withstand accidental immersion in water and comes with a two-year warranty for ultimate peace of mind. If your child is already a voracious reader, then this is the device for them.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its gold hue.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock: was $169 now $144 @ Amazon

Give the gift of great sleep this holiday season with the Hatch Restore 2. This is the best-looking sunrise alarm clock we've ever tried. Not only does it wake you with a gradual sunrise, but it can also work as a night light and sound machine.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

Filling the middle ground of Bose's product lineup, the QuietComfort headphones bring the firm's signature noise canceling to a less premium price point. And what ANC it is — you'll never worry about noisy buses, commutes, or offices ever again. They sound good too, and they're comfy: And as an extra added bonus, this is their lowest price ever.



Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $319 now $239 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt (certain colors only): was $430 now $279 @ Amazon

Offering even more capacity than the Cerise Dutch oven above, the 6.75 qt cast iron pan will feed an even hungrier household. Save over $150 on the Artichaut, Caribbean, Marseille, Sea Salt, Shallot and White colorways. My favorite? It has to be Sea Salt.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $344 now $284 @ Amazon

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard or patio into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore a perfect addition to your fall evenings.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. Amazon-owned Woot has the console on sale for just $299!

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $349 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.