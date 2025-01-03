Hurry! Pixel 9 deal slashes $400 off Google's epic phone
Plus, get unlimited data for just $15/month
One of our favorite holiday deals is making a comeback in 2025. So if you didn't get the smartphone you wanted over the holidays, this discount is for you.
For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 9 on sale for $399 at Mint Mobile. Plus, you'll get a year of Unlimited data on Mint for just $15/month when you purchase the Pixel 9 at this price. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this phone and Mint's data plan.
Although it might be overshadowed by its Pro siblings, the Pixel 9 is just as good with its dual cameras and access to the same Google AI features. What's even better is that you're just paying $399 for a phone that normally costs $799. You will have to prepay for a year of Mint's unlimited data plan, though Mint is charging half off its normal rate in connection with this deal.
The Pixel 9 is a very capable phone, thanks to its Tensor G4 processor. It's dual-camera setup also blows away all the cameras on other budget phones. In our Pixel 9 review, we said it's one of the best cheap phones around.
Another reason why this is an excellent deal is because of the extra savings you’re getting with the service. The average unlimited cell phone plan costs about $65/month, which amounts to $780 — whereas Mint Mobile’s current offer of $180 for the entire year is 76% less than what you’d pay with a traditional plan.
And finally, this Pixel 9 deal from Mint Mobile is epic because of the support you’re getting — a class leading 7 years of major Android and security updates from Google. Phones under $500 don’t get this sort of treatment, so it’s assuring that the Pixel 9 will get the latest version of Android for years to come.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.