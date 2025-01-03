Hurry! Pixel 9 deal slashes $400 off Google's epic phone

One of our favorite holiday deals is making a comeback in 2025. So if you didn't get the smartphone you wanted over the holidays, this discount is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 9 on sale for $399 at Mint Mobile. Plus, you'll get a year of Unlimited data on Mint for just $15/month when you purchase the Pixel 9 at this price. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this phone and Mint's data plan.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399 at Mint Mobile Although it might be overshadowed by its Pro siblings, the Pixel 9 is just as good with its dual cameras and access to the same Google AI features. What's even better is that you're just paying $399 for a phone that normally costs $799. You will have to prepay for a year of Mint's unlimited data plan, though Mint is charging half off its normal rate in connection with this deal.

The Pixel 9 is a very capable phone, thanks to its Tensor G4 processor. It's dual-camera setup also blows away all the cameras on other budget phones. In our Pixel 9 review, we said it's one of the best cheap phones around.

Another reason why this is an excellent deal is because of the extra savings you’re getting with the service. The average unlimited cell phone plan costs about $65/month, which amounts to $780 — whereas Mint Mobile’s current offer of $180 for the entire year is 76% less than what you’d pay with a traditional plan.

And finally, this Pixel 9 deal from Mint Mobile is epic because of the support you’re getting — a class leading 7 years of major Android and security updates from Google. Phones under $500 don’t get this sort of treatment, so it’s assuring that the Pixel 9 will get the latest version of Android for years to come.