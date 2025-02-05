Hurry! Peacock Premium is just $29 right now — save over 50% before it's gone

Streaming deals are hard to find outside of the holiday season. However, I've just come across an epic deal on one of the best streaming services we've tested.

Through February 18, new subscribers can get a year of Peacock for just $29.99 via coupon code "WINTERSAVINGS". That's 63% off and just $2.49/month, which makes Peacock one of the most affordable streaming services you can sign up for right now.

64% off! Peacock Premium 1-Year Subscription: was $79 now $29 at Peacock TV Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Use coupon code "WINTERSAVINGS" to get a year of Peacock Premium for just $29 (was $79).

This deal is for Peacock Premium only and it requires that you pay for the full year upfront. It's worth noting that this plan dropped to $19.99 during Black Friday, but this is still one of the best deals I've seen for Peacock Premium.

In our Peacock review, we gave the streaming service a four-star review and labeled it the “best streaming service for value.” Streaming writer, Malcolm McMillan, also said the biggest reason to sign up for Peacock isn't a show or movie, but because of the live sports like the Premier League and NFL.

If this specific deal doesn't speak to you but you're still interested in signing up for Peacock, check out our Peacock TV promo codes guide. And if you're still not sure if you should sign up, check out everything new on Peacock in February.