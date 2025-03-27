Hurry! My favorite down jacket is a massive $112 off in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Testing jackets is my kind of gig because UK weather is unpredictable, and a good outer layer is essential. The Amazon Big Spring Sale has landed, and one of my all-time favorites, the Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket, is just $168 at Amazon. If you need a lightweight puffer, this is the deal to grab.
This down jacket is one of the lightest I've worn yet still keeps me warm. It's my go-to for full-day mountain hikes, but it works well for casual walks too. The pockets fit essentials, and the best part is that it packs into its own left pocket, making it easy to store and even handy as a makeshift pillow.
Lightweight, water-repellent, packed with storage, and stain-resistant. The Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket has it all, and it's now $112 off. The black colorway is the only color on sale at Amazon, but with sizes from XS to XXL still in stock, now's the time to grab one.
From speaking to the Columbia team at their Switzerland HQ last year, I gathered that Omni-Heat Arctic technology is inspired by polar bears. But don’t worry, no fur is involved. Like a polar bear’s coat, the jacket’s black dots on the lining absorb sunlight, while the translucent shell traps warmth. Combined with down insulation, it creates a lightweight yet incredibly warm layer for cold adventures.
I'd describe the fit of this down jacket as being slightly longer, making it perfect for taller people like me. However, the extra length also adds warmth, even if you're on the shorter side. It has a snug fit that flatters the upper half, but if you prefer more room around the hips or like to layer, I’d recommend sizing up from your usual jacket size with this design.
With Columbia and other outdoor brands releasing their Spring collections, now’s the perfect time to grab warmer layers on sale, like the Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket. The $112 savings is a huge deal, so don’t wait and grab one before stocks run out!
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
