Hurry! My favorite down jacket is a massive $112 off in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Testing jackets is my kind of gig because UK weather is unpredictable, and a good outer layer is essential. The Amazon Big Spring Sale has landed, and one of my all-time favorites, the Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket, is just $168 at Amazon. If you need a lightweight puffer, this is the deal to grab.

This down jacket is one of the lightest I've worn yet still keeps me warm. It's my go-to for full-day mountain hikes, but it works well for casual walks too. The pockets fit essentials, and the best part is that it packs into its own left pocket, making it easy to store and even handy as a makeshift pillow.

Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket: was $280 now $168 at Amazon Lightweight, water-repellent, packed with storage, and stain-resistant. The Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket has it all, and it's now $112 off. The black colorway is the only color on sale at Amazon, but with sizes from XS to XXL still in stock, now's the time to grab one.

From speaking to the Columbia team at their Switzerland HQ last year, I gathered that Omni-Heat Arctic technology is inspired by polar bears. But don’t worry, no fur is involved. Like a polar bear’s coat, the jacket’s black dots on the lining absorb sunlight, while the translucent shell traps warmth. Combined with down insulation, it creates a lightweight yet incredibly warm layer for cold adventures.

I'd describe the fit of this down jacket as being slightly longer, making it perfect for taller people like me. However, the extra length also adds warmth, even if you're on the shorter side. It has a snug fit that flatters the upper half, but if you prefer more room around the hips or like to layer, I’d recommend sizing up from your usual jacket size with this design.

With Columbia and other outdoor brands releasing their Spring collections, now’s the perfect time to grab warmer layers on sale, like the Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket. The $112 savings is a huge deal, so don’t wait and grab one before stocks run out!