Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop

March has arrived, and it looks like some retailers are discounting their remaining Nvidia RTX 40-series gaming laptops to make room for the RTX 50-series models launching at the end of the month.

Case in point: There's a Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4090 for $2,599 at B&H, which is a hefty $700 discount off the usual $3,299 asking price for this high-end gaming laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals I've seen.

That brings the eye-watering price of this high-end gaming laptop down to an actually reasonable (if still expensive) amount. While it's no impulse buy, if you've had your eye on an RTX 4090 gaming laptop for some time this is a great opportunity to snag a great discount on a killer 16-inch model.

In fact, the model on sale right now has a more powerful CPU and GPU than what was in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review unit, so you can count on getting even better performance than the test results in our review. That means this laptop can run even the best Steam games at good to great framerates on the 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) 240Hz IPS display.

Factor in the fact that it comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and you see why you don't have to stress about this laptop running out of RAM or room for your favorite games anytime soon. Plus it supports HDR and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy watching your favorite movies and TV shows to the fullest.

With Wi-Fi 6E and a full, comfy keyboard you can cart this beast to the coffee shop when you want to work, and when you're done you can lug it back to the living room and play PC games on your big screen via the HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C ports. You also get USB-A and RJ-45 Ethernet ports, so you can count on being able to plug in old accessories and jack into wired Internet when gaming online.

I like the Legion Pro 7i because while it's weighty at just over 6 pounds, I think the 16-inch screen strikes the perfect balance between portability and screen real estate. In our battery tests this laptop lasted just over an hour while gaming and over 5 hours while surfing the web, so it's best to game while plugged in at your desk or on the couch.

But that's a weakness endemic to even the best gaming laptops, so don't let it dissuade you from this killer deal on one of the most powerful portable PC gaming machines you can get right now. I often see this laptop on sale, but rarely do I see the RTX 4090 model get discounted at all, much less by this much.