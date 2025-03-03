Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop

Deals
By
published

Snag this beastly 16-inch gaming laptop for a steal

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

March has arrived, and it looks like some retailers are discounting their remaining Nvidia RTX 40-series gaming laptops to make room for the RTX 50-series models launching at the end of the month.

Case in point: There's a Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4090 for $2,599 at B&H, which is a hefty $700 discount off the usual $3,299 asking price for this high-end gaming laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals I've seen.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 4090
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 4090: was $3,299 now $2,599 at BHPhoto

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a powerful gaming laptop packing a top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, a 14th Gen Core i9 Intel CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough muscle to make even the best PC games run great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.

View Deal

That brings the eye-watering price of this high-end gaming laptop down to an actually reasonable (if still expensive) amount. While it's no impulse buy, if you've had your eye on an RTX 4090 gaming laptop for some time this is a great opportunity to snag a great discount on a killer 16-inch model.

In fact, the model on sale right now has a more powerful CPU and GPU than what was in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review unit, so you can count on getting even better performance than the test results in our review. That means this laptop can run even the best Steam games at good to great framerates on the 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) 240Hz IPS display.

Factor in the fact that it comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and you see why you don't have to stress about this laptop running out of RAM or room for your favorite games anytime soon. Plus it supports HDR and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy watching your favorite movies and TV shows to the fullest.

With Wi-Fi 6E and a full, comfy keyboard you can cart this beast to the coffee shop when you want to work, and when you're done you can lug it back to the living room and play PC games on your big screen via the HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C ports. You also get USB-A and RJ-45 Ethernet ports, so you can count on being able to plug in old accessories and jack into wired Internet when gaming online.

I like the Legion Pro 7i because while it's weighty at just over 6 pounds, I think the 16-inch screen strikes the perfect balance between portability and screen real estate. In our battery tests this laptop lasted just over an hour while gaming and over 5 hours while surfing the web, so it's best to game while plugged in at your desk or on the couch.

But that's a weakness endemic to even the best gaming laptops, so don't let it dissuade you from this killer deal on one of the most powerful portable PC gaming machines you can get right now. I often see this laptop on sale, but rarely do I see the RTX 4090 model get discounted at all, much less by this much.

Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
Marmot Deals

Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max

Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24
Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ninja just dropped its new outdoor pizza oven with a major upgrade — at a very tantalizing price
See more latest
Most Popular
Marmot Deals
Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24
Garmin Epix 2
The Garmin Epix 2 is just $379 right now — here’s why I’d get it ahead of the Apple Watch 10
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones being held up in front of urban building with price drop badge
Save $100 on Bose's flagship noise canceling headphones — QuietComfort Ultra headphones slashed to $329 at Amazon
Two men wearing Patagonia and Carhartt jackets
Weatherproof jacket sale — save on Patagonia, Carhartt and more
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress is up to $449 off in the brand’s end of winter sale, but is that good value?
Woman wearing Hoka apparel and two Hoka shoes
Massive Hoka sale has apparel and shoes from $9 — here’s the 15 deals I’d shop
Image shows the Nectar Classic Mattress placed on a white wooden bedframe in a blue-coloured room with a blue price drop sales badge overlaid on the image
This weekend's twin mattress sales are serving up big comfort for less for solo sleepers, with prices from $179
The Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress in a luxury bedroom with a blue price drop sale badge overlaid
How to get the cheapest price on the Nolah Evolution Hybrid mattress in this weekend's sale
Lululemon new year deals
Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — shop my 17 favorite styles from $14