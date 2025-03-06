Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor

This 27" Samsung QD-OLED gaming monitor is a steal of a deal at $250 off

Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Odyssey QD-OLED displays are some of the best gaming monitors on the market right now, and for a limited time Amazon's got a sweet deal on a 27-inch model that's great for 1440p gaming.

Right now you can get the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 QD-OLED monitor for $549 at Amazon, which is $250 off the usual $799 asking price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this monitor since the holidays, so now's a great time to snap one up if you're in the market for a 1440p QD-OLED gaming monitor. (For more deals, check out the Amazon weekend sale that just went live).

Samsung 27" Odyssey QD-OLED G6 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 27" Odyssey QD-OLED G6 Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $549 at Amazon

This model of Samsung's Odyssey QD-OLED G6 gaming monitor sports a 27-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which helps minimize screen tearing at high framerates.

View Deal

At $250 off this QD-OLED gaming monitor is a lot more affordable than usual, and it's a good investment for a 1080p or 1440p gaming rig because for under $600 you get an elegant-looking 27-inch QHD (‎2,560 x 1,440 pixels) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Since it's a QD-OLED panel with HDR10+ support you can also count on good image quality with striking contrasts and vivid color saturation. Serious game fans will appreciate the monitor's support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, AMD's VRR tech that helps keep supported games running at top speed tear-free.

While the monitor isn't small at roughly 24 inches wide and just over 15 pounds heavy, it's on the smaller end of Samsung's high-end Odyssey gaming monitors so it's a great choice for a desk, bedroom or dorm room. And while we haven't had a chance to review this specific model, we've reviewed several bigger, more expensive Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors over the years (including the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and Samsung Odyssey OLED G9) and we've always been impressed by their attractive designs and high-quality panels.

In terms of ports you can plug in via DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.2, and the monitor itself also has a built-in USB hub with two USB-C ports and one USB-B upstream jack. That helps make it great for productivity work as well as playing games or watching movies, making this $250 discount one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen this month!

Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

