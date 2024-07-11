Huge Alienware gaming sale — 11 deals I'd shop starting at $499

Looking for a new gaming laptop, desktop, or monitor? You're in luck. There are some major discounts on Alienware gear across multiple retailers, just in time for summer.

Right now, you can grab one of the best gaming laptops we've tested: Alienware's m18 R2 for just $3,399 (a savings of $600). Or snag this epic deal for $800 off this 16-inch Alienware laptop sporting an RTX 4080 GPU and a beautiful 240Hz display.

Whether you're looking for a new gaming laptop for portable play, a monitor to upgrade your gaming setup, or a desktop tower that packs tons of power, there's an Alienware deal out there to suit your needs.

Shop all Alienware deals at Best Buy, Amazon, and Dell, or scroll down to see which 11 deals I think are worth your time and attention.

Monitors

Alienware 27” Gaming Monitor: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

This monitor is ideal for gaming in multiple ways. Its 240Hz native refresh rate (up to 280Hz overclocked) will have your games looking and feeling incredibly smooth, its 1ms response time virtually eliminates lag, and its 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution gives it an edge over more common 1080p monitors.

Alienware 32” Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell

The monitor you buy plays a huge role in how great your overall gaming setup is. With this 32-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160), 240Hz OLED curved monitor adorning your desk, your setup will be the talk of the town. This monitor boasts a stunning 0.03ms response time, as well as Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies.

Desktops

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop (RTX 4060Ti): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

A $400 discount on the Aurora R16 desktop makes for a surprisingly affordable gaming PC. This entry-level desktop setup comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a Intel Core i7 14700F processor with liquid cooling, and a Nvidia RTX 4060Ti GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Dell

Dell is slashing $700 off this Aurora R16 desktop configuration, and it's packing quite a bit of gaming power inside. You can play your favorite games at max settings with a liquid-cooled Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM. Its large 2TB SSD also provides plenty of space for hefty games.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop (RTX 4090): was $3,999 now $3,199 @ Dell

If you've been saving up and you're ready to splurge on a premium gaming desktop, this is the PC you've been waiting for. You'll save $800 with this deal and snag a PC equipped with a liquid-cooled Intel Core i9 14900KF processor, a Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

Laptops

Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): was $1,799 now $1,199 @ Dell

Buying a strong gaming laptop doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, especially with epic deals like this at Dell. Save $600 on this entry-level machine, equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H, a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This lower-end GPU may not be able to run games at max settings, but they'll look great on this laptop's 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display.

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Dell

This m16 R2 configuration is a great entry-level option, slashed by $300 right now at Dell. Inside, it features a new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Depending on the type of games you play, you may be able to max out settings and take full advantage of this laptop's 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Dell

With this $300 discount, you can snag an m16 R2 gaming configuration that boasts Intel's new and powerful Ultra 9 185H processor, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage space for your games. With its 240Hz refresh rate, your games will look and feel incredibly smooth on this laptop's 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display.

Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070): was $2,549 now $1,749 @ Best Buy

This high-end gaming laptop is currently slashed by $800 and equipped with a powerful set of specs. Inside, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. With its 18-inch, 480Hz WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite AAA games at max settings.

Alienware 16” Gaming Laptop (RTX 4080): was $2,699 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has some of the best Alienware deals available right now, including this $800 discount on a powerful gaming laptop with a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel, 240Hz display. Below the surface, this laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage space, plenty for even the largest game files.