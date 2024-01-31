Forget Presidents' Day — here are 15 Amazon deals I recommend now
Save on 4K TVs, coffee machines and more
A new month is upon us and Amazon is kicking things off with a fresh new winter sale. Amazon's latest sale is particularly great if you're shopping for a new TV or can't wait till Presidents' Day.
Below I'm rounding up the best Amazon deals on gear Tom's Guide editors have reviewed and recommend. I'll also make some personal recommendations based on items I own. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide on the best early Amazon Presidents Day sales.
Amazon winter sales
Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a winter sale with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas
Krups One-Touch Grinder: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon
I've been using my Krups One-Touch Grinder for over five years and it's still running like new. It fits up to three ounces of coffee beans, peppercorns, or whatever else you want to grind. It has stainless steel blades to ensure even and uniform grounds every time. Plus, there's a lid-activated safety so the blades only spin when the lid is secure.
Price check: $19 @ Walmart
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $34 @ Target
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $54 @ Amazon
This smart plug power strip is one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It lets you independently control six outlets and three USB ports using Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using. It's now at its lowest price ever. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $118 @ Walmart
Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon
This space-saving coffee maker makes single servings of coffee, brewing in just 90 seconds. You can fill it either with K-cup coffee pods, or the included refillable coffee pod. It also has a removable 40oz reservoir, meaning you won't have to spend as much time refilling it.
Price check: $99 @ Target | sold out @ Best Buy
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested under $100. In our UE Wonderboom 3 review we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof package. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, and our any outdoor activities.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy | $75 @ Walmart
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. This is just $10 shy of its all-time price low.
Price check: $99 @ Walmart
iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
Price check: sold out @ Walmart
Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon
The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy | $229 @ Target
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Although it was $20 less earlier in a 24-hour flash sale, this is the second-best price we've ever seen.
Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
Galaxy S24: for $799 @ Amazon
Free $50 eGift card! Amazon is one of the best retailers for unlocked S24 deals. Currently, when you purchase your Galaxy S24 at Amazon, you'll get a free $50 egift card via coupon code "ZY75VXDFCFWM". It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. Note that the S24 Plus comes with a free $150 gift card and the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a free $200 gift card. All offers end February 12 at 2:59 a.m. (ET).
Price check: $50 GC @ Best Buy | from $249 w/ trade @ Samsung
Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,299 now $889 @ Amazon
This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price it's a killer deal. In our Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and takes up a lot of space on your desk.
Price check: $889 @ Dell
Amazon 75" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $969 @ Amazon
Unlike its predecessor, which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
