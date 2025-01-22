Feeling the winter chill? Shop deals on top-rated space heaters from Dyson, Dreo and Vornado

Whenever I think it can't get any colder in the Northeast, the temperature drops a little (or a lot) more. Many regions of the country are currently experiencing these frigid cold conditions — which is why now is the perfect time to invest in a space heater.

In fact, Amazon has tons of great space heaters currently on sale. Even better news? Many of them have earned a spot on Tom's Guide's list of best space heaters in 2025. For instance, the Dreo Smart Wall Heater is down to $89, while the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is now $110 off.

Although there are certainly cheaper space heater options on Amazon (some starting as low as $15), I've rounded up my favorite space heater deals below, most of which were reviewed by our team of experts. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best Space Heater Deals

Vornado AVH10 Space Heater: was $72 now $62 at Amazon The Vornado VH200 holds the second spot on our list of best space heaters — and while it's not currently on sale, the Vornado AVH10 is the next best option. The device intelligently senses how much heat and circulation is needed to maintain a set temperature, and makes adjustments automatically so you don't have to.

Dreo Smart Wall Heater: was $99 now $89 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater that's ideal for your bedroom or home office. It received a 4.5/5 in our Dreo Smart Wall Heater review. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. However, keep in mind that its thirst for electricity can balloon your power bill. Click the on-page digital coupon to drop its price to $89.