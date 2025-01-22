Feeling the winter chill? Shop deals on top-rated space heaters from Dyson, Dreo and Vornado
Stay warm and toasty this winter with a space heater
Whenever I think it can't get any colder in the Northeast, the temperature drops a little (or a lot) more. Many regions of the country are currently experiencing these frigid cold conditions — which is why now is the perfect time to invest in a space heater.
In fact, Amazon has tons of great space heaters currently on sale. Even better news? Many of them have earned a spot on Tom's Guide's list of best space heaters in 2025. For instance, the Dreo Smart Wall Heater is down to $89, while the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is now $110 off.
Although there are certainly cheaper space heater options on Amazon (some starting as low as $15), I've rounded up my favorite space heater deals below, most of which were reviewed by our team of experts. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- Shop space heater deals on Amazon
- Vornado AVH10 Space Heater: was $72 now $62
- Dreo Smart Wall Heater: was $99 now $89
- Lasko FH500 Heater: was $134 now $119
- Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998: was $159 now $133
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07: was $749 now $639
Best Space Heater Deals
The Vornado VH200 holds the second spot on our list of best space heaters — and while it's not currently on sale, the Vornado AVH10 is the next best option. The device intelligently senses how much heat and circulation is needed to maintain a set temperature, and makes adjustments automatically so you don't have to.
The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater that's ideal for your bedroom or home office. It received a 4.5/5 in our Dreo Smart Wall Heater review. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. However, keep in mind that its thirst for electricity can balloon your power bill. Click the on-page digital coupon to drop its price to $89.
This Lasko was the winner on our list of best space heaters. We praised it for quickly and evenly heating up a room within 12 seconds. It has 3 settings on a digital thermostat, and also comes with several safety features such as tip-over protection, and timer. What’s more, it has a remote control and has a tall, slimline, attractive design. To learn more, check out our Lasko FH500 review.
This infrared heater can quickly warm up a large room with a coverage of up to 400 sq.ft, and also doubles up as a humidifier. It comes with three settings (including eco mode), a large LED display, oscillation and remote control. Despite its incredible power, it’s energy efficient and makes an attractive feature in any room. It earned 4/5 stars in our Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998 review.
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.