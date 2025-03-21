Huge Target spring sale live from $17 — 23 deals I'm shopping on appliances, patio furniture and more

Spring has finally sprung! And if you're like me, you can't wait for everything the season has to offer — especially all the sales that are already in full bloom. Case in point: Target's spring sale is officially live.

If you're hoping to celebrate the season this weekend with a little retail therapy, Target's sale is offering epic discounts on some of my favorite items. For instance, you can save $130 on the KitchenAid Stand Mixer 5.5 Quart, which is the perfect baking sidekick for upcoming Easter festivities. If you're in the market for a new TV, look no further than the Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K TV, which is boasting a $300 discount.

From TVs and headphones to kitchen appliances and patio furniture, Target has no shortage of great weekend deals to shop now. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorites. Plus, don't forget to peruse all the early deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Best Target Deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $17 at Target The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $50 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $59 at Target Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $72 at Target At a whopping 70% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $129 now $99 at Target This coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. Its a great alternative to spending money at a coffee shop this spring.

Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $139 now $99 at Target This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Target Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $109 at Target Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Therabody Theragun Mini: was $199 now $149 at Target If you want a massage gun that you can take with you to the gym or when you travel, this Therabody option is ideal. It's even smaller than the prior model, and comes with multiple attachments for specific targeted massages.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $179 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $199 at Target For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II: was $299 now $229 at Target Bose's popular SoundLink speaker is perfect for getting the party started. It has 360-degree audio, and up to 17 hours of battery life, while also being durable enough to survive being thrown in a bag to take on the go.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $259 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $749 now $399 at Target The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $399 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

HP Envy x360: was $879 now $619 at Target This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.