My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more

With warmer weather on the horizon, spring sales seem to be cropping everywhere. And whether you're looking to refresh your wardrobe, revamp your home decor or upgrade to the latest tech, this week brings no shortage of great discounts worth shopping.

One of my favorite deals is on the Apple Watch 10, which just so happens to be at its lowest price ever of $299. If you're hoping to get a head start on Easter shopping, Amazon just launched its Easter sale with deals on toys, decor, candy and more up to 55% off. Last but not least, Target is knocking up to 70% off patio and garden essentials during its latest outdoor sale.

The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping for the week ahead.

Best Sales of the Week

Anthropologie sale: deals from $12 @ Anthropologie

Spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your home — and whether you're looking to sprinkle seasonal decor around or add some functional new furniture to your space, Anthropologie's latest sale is a must-shop event. For a limited time, Anthropologie is hosting a spring sale with up to 30% off furniture and decor. From bedding and dinnerware to candles and pillows, you can score tons of deals on home essentials — all starting at just $12.

Patagonia, Arc'teryx and Smartwool sale: deals from $11 @ REI

Whether you're heading out on one of your final winter adventures of the season or you're already planning some spring escapades, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and accessories. Especially right now since the retailer is hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off. The sale includes deals from some of our favorite brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more.