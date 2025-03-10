My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more

Epic spring deals are officially here

Best Deals of the Week
With warmer weather on the horizon, spring sales seem to be cropping everywhere. And whether you're looking to refresh your wardrobe, revamp your home decor or upgrade to the latest tech, this week brings no shortage of great discounts worth shopping.

One of my favorite deals is on the Apple Watch 10, which just so happens to be at its lowest price ever of $299. If you're hoping to get a head start on Easter shopping, Amazon just launched its Easter sale with deals on toys, decor, candy and more up to 55% off. Last but not least, Target is knocking up to 70% off patio and garden essentials during its latest outdoor sale.

The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping for the week ahead.

Anthropologie sale: deals from $12 @ Anthropologie

Anthropologie sale: deals from $12 @ Anthropologie
Spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your home — and whether you're looking to sprinkle seasonal decor around or add some functional new furniture to your space, Anthropologie's latest sale is a must-shop event. For a limited time, Anthropologie is hosting a spring sale with up to 30% off furniture and decor. From bedding and dinnerware to candles and pillows, you can score tons of deals on home essentials — all starting at just $12.

Apple sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon

Apple sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 — which happens to be its lowest price ever! If you're constantly misplacing your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Hoping to upgrade your AirPods? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now $169.

Carhartt sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Carhartt sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, Amazon is knocking up to 40% off Carhartt t-shirts, hoodies, utility pants, hats and more with deals starting as low as $7.

Easter sale: up to 55% off @ Amazon

Easter sale: up to 55% off @ Amazon
Easter is April 20 — and if you're hoping to get a head start on shopping for Easter baskets or festive spring decor, Amazon has you covered. For instance, kids will love this colorful Easter egg-inspired Squishmallow which is now just $12 on Amazon.

Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event with up to 40% off of home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to makeover your home this spring and beyond.

Nintendo Switch sale: deals from $4 @ Nintendo

Nintendo Switch sale: deals from $4 @ Nintendo
Today is Mario Day (MAR 10, get it?) — which means now is the time to snag some deals on any of the best Nintendo Switch games you've missed out on. For starters, Nintendo is offering Switch game deals from $4. The sale includes some of Mario's greatest hits like Super Mario Bros Wonder on sale for $41.

Patagonia, Arc'teryx and Smartwool sale: deals from $11 @ REI

Patagonia, Arc'teryx and Smartwool sale: deals from $11 @ REI
Whether you're heading out on one of your final winter adventures of the season or you're already planning some spring escapades, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and accessories. Especially right now since the retailer is hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off. The sale includes deals from some of our favorite brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more.

Patio and garden sale: up to 70% off @ Target

Patio and garden sale: up to 70% off @ Target
From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool spring evenings with a fire pit, Target can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In fact, Target is hosting a huge spring sale as we speak! The retailer is knocking up to 70% off a wide variety of outdoor items, including string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more. 

Timberland boot sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland

Timberland boot sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland
Timberland is a footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots — but they also happen to make high-quality, weatherproof winter boots, too. And right now, you can save up to 40% on select styles for men and women.

Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

