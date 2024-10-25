Epic Dell laptop sale ahead of Black Friday — save $550 on the Dell XPS 14 right now

Black Friday is quickly approaching, which means we're starting to see some epic deals — especially on tech. If you're in the market for a new laptop, desktop or monitor, Dell's seasonal sale is filled with hidden gems.

My personal favorite deal is the XPS 14 for just $949 — that's $550 in savings on a laptop with fantastic specs. Or, if you're in the market for a powerful desktop gaming PC, check out the Alienware Aurora R16 slashed by $400 to just $1,499.

Many of Dell's devices have earned a spot among our best laptops, computers and monitors over the years, and these current deals make them an even better value. Feel free to peruse the entire Dell seasonal sale, or check out my top 11 picks below.

Best Dell deals

27” S2725DS Monitor: was $219 now $149 @ Dell

Expand your work setup with this 27-inch Dell monitor, slashed by $70 right now. In addition to its great size, it features QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, high 100Hz variable refresh rate, integrated speakers, and a height-adjustable stand. If you want a 27-inch monitor for your gaming setup, check out the S2721QS monitor for just $229, which features 4K resolution and AMD FreeSync.

Inspiron 15 Laptop: was $449 now $329 @ Dell

If you’re in search of a laptop capable of handling basic productivity tasks, like browsing the web, creating documents and presentations, streaming media, and hopping on video calls, this budget-friendly Inspiron 15 will get the job done. It features AMD’s Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel, 120Hz display.

Inspiron 16 Laptop: was $1,099 now $699 @ Dell

Save $400 on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, non-touch display with crisp 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

Alienware 34” Curved QD-OLED Monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell

Adding a curved gaming monitor to your setup will make playing your favorite games feel way more immersive. This stunning, 34-inch beauty features WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, a QD-OLED panel, a high 175Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms gray-to-gray response time, and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate adaptive sync tech.

XPS 14 Laptop: was $1,499 now $949 @ Dell

This incredible deal slashes $550 off Dell’s popular XPS 14 laptop, quite the gem for personal daily use. It features an efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a bright 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz, non-touch display.

G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Dell

This more affordable gaming laptop features a last-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, but it should have no issues playing your favorite games, thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with 1TB of SSD storage and a beautiful 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

XPS Desktop: was $1,759 now $1,459 @ Dell

With its RTX 4060Ti GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700 CPU, and 32GB of RAM, this powerful pre-built desktop can tackle any graphics-intensive task you need to perform for work with ease. When you’re ready to relax, you can even fire up some casual games.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Dell

If gaming on a desktop is a top priority, but you don’t want to spend a crazy amount, snag this discounted Aurora R16 configuration. It features an Intel Core i7 20-core CPU, an RTX 4070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a neat liquid-cooling setup.

XPS 16 Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Dell

Save $500 on one of Dell’s reliable XPS laptops. This particular configuration boasts a newer, more efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, a discrete RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a sharp 16.3-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel, 500-nit touch display. With these specs, you can easily hoard tabs, multitask, edit videos, and even play a few casual games if you’d like.

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $2,099 @ Dell

If you want to play new AAA games, this configuration’s specs are plenty powerful — and incredibly worth it at $500 off. For just over $2,000, you’ll get Intel’s powerful Core 9 Ultra 185H CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, a staggering 64GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and a stunning 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.