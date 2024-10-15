Massive Walmart early Black Friday sale — here's 21 deals I'd get right now

Black Friday is closer than you think. However, I don't recommend waiting until the last minute — Walmart's latest sale has epic deals that rival the best of Black Friday.

Walmart currently has Crocs deals from $21, which is one of the best sales I've seen this year. Plus, you can get the MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB) for $649 at Walmart. Although it's an older model, it's a total steal at this price and $100 cheaper than we saw during Black Friday last year.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Walmart deals. Plus, check out our Walmart promo codes guide and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd get that rival Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart

With tons of Halloween costumes and decor reduced to under $10, there's never been a better time to get last-minute Halloween savings. And if you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor, too.

Crocs sale: deals from $21 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale. Amazon has a similar sale on, so I recommend checking both sites to see which sale has the style you want.

Price check: from $21 @ Amazon

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $78. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55" Q6 QLED TV: was $599 now $348 @ Walmart

An 55-inch TV for this price is a great deal in and of itself, but the TCL Q6 will do you one better: It's also just a great TV, period. Of course, being an entry-level QLED, it won't blast your face with brightness like a pricey Mini-LED TV, but you are getting well-rounded performance, the Google TV smart platform, and super-low input lag for gaming. It's a great pick if you just want a decent 4K TV for a low price.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,496 now $1,296 @ Walmart

Despite being at the tail end of the 2023 LG TV lineup, the LG B3 OLED still sports some incredible specs that make it a worthwhile addition to any entertainment set up. It's got a refresh rate that can hit up to 120Hz and all the necessary Dolby additions, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It's marked as one of the best budget TVs due to its WOLED panel and LG's beloved Game Optimizer and dashboard.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

ASUS TUF F15: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart

A mid-range gaming option with an RTX 3050, this ASUS model has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display and a futuristic design with easy-to-identify WASD keys. It also has 512GB of SSD space and 8GB of RAM.

Audio

Anker Soundcore Space Q45: was $149 now $97 @ Walmart

These affordable headphones offer strong ANC and high-quality LDAC sound. Throw in long battery life and plenty of special features and you have an awesome budget buy. Call quality and Anker's digital assistant could use some work, though. Click the on-page coupon to get this deal.

Price check: $97 @ Amazon

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds are seriously good value, offering top-quality sound and ANC at a bargain price. They also look sleek and have a very comfortable fit. There's no aptX or LDAC support, but otherwise you can't go wrong with these earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $223 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $13 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $13.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5): was $69 now $39 @ Walmart

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5): was $69 now $42 @ Walmart

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Home

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $92 @ Walmart

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 13 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops.