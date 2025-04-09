Huge Anthropologie spring sale live from $19 — 11 stylish deals I’d shop for my home

Decor and furniture deals to help spruce up your home this spring

Anthropologie store front with Killer Deals tag
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
With the new season here, now is the perfect time to give our homes a little update. It doesn't take much — a sprinkling of spring decor or adding some new furniture should do the trick. And fortunately, Anthropologie is hosting a spring sale with 30% off a wide range of home essentials.

From soft pastels to garden-inspired prints, there's plenty of simple ways to refresh your home for the season. And whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding and dinnerware or invest in some new furniture, Anthropologie's sale section is filled to the brim with decor and furniture — all starting at just $12.

Keep scrolling to check out the items I would add to my own home, courtesy of Anthropologie's spring sale. (Plus, take a look at all the deals I'd shop before Trump's tariffs kick in).

Best Anthropologie Home Deals

Anthropologie Saluti Cocktail Napkins
Anthropologie Saluti Cocktail Napkins: was $28 now $19 at Anthropologie (US)

It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Add some flair and personality to your cocktail hour with these colorful napkins that feature illustrations of assorted cocktail garnishes. They will be the perfect accent to your favorite beverage.

Anthropologie The Latte Stoneware Nut Bowls
Anthropologie The Latte Stoneware Nut Bowls: was $30 now $19 at Anthropologie (US)

This set of assorted bowls are super versatile and can be used for anything from holding candy and nuts to accompanying your charcuterie board. The fan-favorite bowls are rendered in a smooth, sleek glaze, and the set of 6 come in a cupboard's worth of colors.

Anthropologie Leighton Cotton Towel Collection
Anthropologie Leighton Cotton Towel Collection: was $38 now $24 at Anthropologie (US)

Add some spring cheer to your bathroom with this pastel-colored bath towel collection. The cotton bath towels are down to $24 each, meaning you can create a set without breaking the bank. The towels will transform your bathroom into a luxurious spa in no time.

Anthropologie Sylvia Handpainted Floral Vase
Anthropologie Sylvia Handpainted Floral Vase: was $68 now $49 at Anthropologie (US)

Nothing screams spring like florals — and if you're planning to display your favorite flowers this season, you need a vase with a little character. This bulbous stoneware vase features hand-painted botanicals that will be as beautiful as the blooms it houses.

Anthropologie Luxe Sculpted Faux-Fur Pillow
Anthropologie Luxe Sculpted Faux-Fur Pillow: was $88 now $59 at Anthropologie (US)

Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this spring and beyond.

Anthropologie Luxe Linen Blend Woven Curtain
Anthropologie Luxe Linen Blend Woven Curtain: was $128 now $89 at Anthropologie (US)

Crafted from a luxurious heavyweight blend of linen and viscose, these curtains will add privacy, light filtering and beauty to your space. They're finished with a raw-edge for a modern, textural effect. They come in three different colors and several sizes — although many options are starting to sell out.

Anthropologie Knot Ceramic Side Table
Anthropologie Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $99 at Anthropologie (US)

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean.

Anthropologie Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp
Anthropologie Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp: was $298 now $208 at Anthropologie (US)

If you're in the market for a unique accent for your tabletop or nightstand, this lamp is the optimal choice. It features a modern design that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Not only will it illuminate your space, but it will also create a cozy ambiance in your home.

Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen)
Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen): was $298 now $209 at Anthropologie (US)

It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in every size from twin through queen and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions.

Anthropologie Tamara Burl Mirror
Anthropologie Tamara Burl Mirror: was $1,298 now $649 at Anthropologie (US)

If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted wooden frame that will bring a touch of the outdoors in. The best part is that there's no hanging required — simply lean it up against the wall and you're done.

Anthropologie Jylin Woven Delaney Chair
Anthropologie Jylin Woven Delaney Chair: was $1,398 now $978 at Anthropologie (US)

Spring florals for the win! This structured, fully upholstered chair holds plump, cozy cushions that will make a statement in your home. Plus, you'll love sinking into it after a long day.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

