Huge Anthropologie spring sale live from $19 — 11 stylish deals I’d shop for my home

With the new season here, now is the perfect time to give our homes a little update. It doesn't take much — a sprinkling of spring decor or adding some new furniture should do the trick. And fortunately, Anthropologie is hosting a spring sale with 30% off a wide range of home essentials.
From soft pastels to garden-inspired prints, there's plenty of simple ways to refresh your home for the season. And whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding and dinnerware or invest in some new furniture, Anthropologie's sale section is filled to the brim with decor and furniture — all starting at just $12.
Keep scrolling to check out the items I would add to my own home, courtesy of Anthropologie's spring sale. (Plus, take a look at all the deals I'd shop before Trump's tariffs kick in).
Best Anthropologie Home Deals
It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Add some flair and personality to your cocktail hour with these colorful napkins that feature illustrations of assorted cocktail garnishes. They will be the perfect accent to your favorite beverage.
This set of assorted bowls are super versatile and can be used for anything from holding candy and nuts to accompanying your charcuterie board. The fan-favorite bowls are rendered in a smooth, sleek glaze, and the set of 6 come in a cupboard's worth of colors.
Add some spring cheer to your bathroom with this pastel-colored bath towel collection. The cotton bath towels are down to $24 each, meaning you can create a set without breaking the bank. The towels will transform your bathroom into a luxurious spa in no time.
Nothing screams spring like florals — and if you're planning to display your favorite flowers this season, you need a vase with a little character. This bulbous stoneware vase features hand-painted botanicals that will be as beautiful as the blooms it houses.
Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this spring and beyond.
Crafted from a luxurious heavyweight blend of linen and viscose, these curtains will add privacy, light filtering and beauty to your space. They're finished with a raw-edge for a modern, textural effect. They come in three different colors and several sizes — although many options are starting to sell out.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean.
If you're in the market for a unique accent for your tabletop or nightstand, this lamp is the optimal choice. It features a modern design that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Not only will it illuminate your space, but it will also create a cozy ambiance in your home.
It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in every size from twin through queen and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions.
If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted wooden frame that will bring a touch of the outdoors in. The best part is that there's no hanging required — simply lean it up against the wall and you're done.
Spring florals for the win! This structured, fully upholstered chair holds plump, cozy cushions that will make a statement in your home. Plus, you'll love sinking into it after a long day.
