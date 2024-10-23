Early Black Friday Apple sale — 11 deals I'd get on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads with up to $500 off

Black Friday deals are coming, but you may not need to wait to make a big saving on Apple gear. I've already clocked some banger deals, and October isn't even over yet.

I've found the latest AirPods for under $170, and a $100 discount on the latest M4 iPad Pro. Perhaps the biggest deal is a whopping $500 off of a beast of a MacBook Pro, meaning you can save half a grand on a machine that'll last you for years.

Here are my favorite Apple deals you can get right now. For more, see our Apple promo codes guide.

Best Apple deals

AirPods 4: was $179 now $168 @ Amazon

Lowest price! These are the latest AirPods model, finally adding Active Noise Cancellation on non-Pro models for the first time. They feature Transparency so you can hear what's going on around you, too.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Offering better sounding audio than the above model, the AirPods Pro will add a new clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature in their next update, while the swappable tips make them more comfortable.

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon

Apple's current standard tablet, the iPad 10th Gen comes in four fun colors and packs the A14 Bionic chip for impressive performance — particularly at this price point. If you have an Apple Pencil (either the 1st Gen or USB-C model,) it'll work on here as well, making this iPad great for notes and sketches.

iPad Mini: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The iPad Mini is small but mighty, offering Apple Pencil support in a pocketable design that's powered by the A15 Bionic chip. This model comes with 64GB of storage, but the 256GB model is discounted, too.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $469 @ Amazon

The new version of the AirPods Max may switch to USB-C, but it changes little else — making this older Lightning version a great travel companion, particularly with this discount. I use these regularly while working in coffee shops or on long-haul flights, and they're very comfortable.

iPad Air M2: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The iPad Air now comes in two sizes, but both have the very capable M2 chip that offers laptop-class performance in a lightweight tablet. This 11-inch version has 128GB of storage, as well as Apple peripheral support like the company's keyboards and Apple Pencil.

iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This sale nets you the most powerful iPad ever, with a stunning new OLED display and a chip built for AI tasks. If you've got the right workflow, it could replace your laptop — and look great doing it.

MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the M3 Pro or M3 Max models, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.