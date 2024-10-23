Early Black Friday Apple sale — 11 deals I'd get on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads with up to $500 off
Tablets, earbuds, and Macs are discounted
Black Friday deals are coming, but you may not need to wait to make a big saving on Apple gear. I've already clocked some banger deals, and October isn't even over yet.
I've found the latest AirPods for under $170, and a $100 discount on the latest M4 iPad Pro. Perhaps the biggest deal is a whopping $500 off of a beast of a MacBook Pro, meaning you can save half a grand on a machine that'll last you for years.
Here are my favorite Apple deals you can get right now. For more, see our Apple promo codes guide.
Quick Links
- AirPods 4: was $179 now $168 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon
- iPad Mini: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $469 @ Amazon
- iPad Air M2: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro M3 Max: was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Best Buy
Best Apple deals
AirPods 4: was $179 now $168 @ Amazon
Lowest price! These are the latest AirPods model, finally adding Active Noise Cancellation on non-Pro models for the first time. They feature Transparency so you can hear what's going on around you, too.
AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Offering better sounding audio than the above model, the AirPods Pro will add a new clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature in their next update, while the swappable tips make them more comfortable.
iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon
Apple's current standard tablet, the iPad 10th Gen comes in four fun colors and packs the A14 Bionic chip for impressive performance — particularly at this price point. If you have an Apple Pencil (either the 1st Gen or USB-C model,) it'll work on here as well, making this iPad great for notes and sketches.
iPad Mini: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The iPad Mini is small but mighty, offering Apple Pencil support in a pocketable design that's powered by the A15 Bionic chip. This model comes with 64GB of storage, but the 256GB model is discounted, too.
AirPods Max: was $549 now $469 @ Amazon
The new version of the AirPods Max may switch to USB-C, but it changes little else — making this older Lightning version a great travel companion, particularly with this discount. I use these regularly while working in coffee shops or on long-haul flights, and they're very comfortable.
iPad Air M2: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The iPad Air now comes in two sizes, but both have the very capable M2 chip that offers laptop-class performance in a lightweight tablet. This 11-inch version has 128GB of storage, as well as Apple peripheral support like the company's keyboards and Apple Pencil.
iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
Lowest price! This sale nets you the most powerful iPad ever, with a stunning new OLED display and a chip built for AI tasks. If you've got the right workflow, it could replace your laptop — and look great doing it.
MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the M3 Pro or M3 Max models, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.
MacBook Pro M3 Max: was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Best Buy
This powerhouse laptop could power as much as you need it to, with a staggering 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a gorgeous Space Black colorway. Add to that a 16.2-inch display and it could replace your bulky desktop.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.