Don’t miss out! Here are the 7 best cheap TV deals I’ve seen today
Plus, OLED TVs from $699
Generally speaking, January isn't the best time of year to buy a new TV. (You'll find the lowest prices in November and December). But that doesn't mean there aren't any good TV deals out there.
I've been tracking TV prices for over a decade and this week I've noticed a small uptick in noteworthy TV deals. Shopping for your first OLED TV? Walmart has the excellent LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for just $798. It's the same deal I saw during Black Friday. Want to get the biggest screen for your buck? Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Q65 4K QLED TV on sale for $399.
Below I've rounded up 7 of the best TV deals I've seen this week. Whether you're buying your first OLED TV or a solid TV for gaming, check out my list below before making any purchases.
Quick Links
- TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $269 @ Amazon
- TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 @ Walmart
- Amazon 65" Mini-LED 4K Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 @ Amazon
- Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $998 @ Amazon
- Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon
Best TV sales
TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.