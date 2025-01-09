Don’t miss out! Here are the 7 best cheap TV deals I’ve seen today

Generally speaking, January isn't the best time of year to buy a new TV. (You'll find the lowest prices in November and December). But that doesn't mean there aren't any good TV deals out there.

I've been tracking TV prices for over a decade and this week I've noticed a small uptick in noteworthy TV deals. Shopping for your first OLED TV? Walmart has the excellent LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for just $798. It's the same deal I saw during Black Friday. Want to get the biggest screen for your buck? Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Q65 4K QLED TV on sale for $399.

Below I've rounded up 7 of the best TV deals I've seen this week. Whether you're buying your first OLED TV or a solid TV for gaming, check out my list below before making any purchases.

Best TV sales

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $269 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $998 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.