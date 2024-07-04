Dell's Black Friday in July sale is live — 5 deals I recommend starting at $79
Massive savings on Dell laptops and monitors
In the market for a new laptop or monitor? Look no further than Dell Black Friday in July sale. The manufacturer that has a reputation for being both reliable and affordable. Whether you're working from home or studying for school, Dell offers a variety of devices with impressive features to suit your specific needs.
Thanks to Dell's sale, right now is the perfect time to invest in a new laptop or monitor. The limited-time event offers unbeatable discounts on the latest models. One of our favorite deals is the Dell XPS 14, which is now on sale for $1,249. Additionally, you can snag the Dell 32" Curved Monitor for $80 off its original price.
I've hand-picked deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend. Here are the 5 best items I would shop right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).
Quick Links
- shop the entire Dell summer sale
- Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79
- Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $249
- Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $899 now $649
- Inspiron 16: was $1,099 now $779
- Dell XPS 14: was $1,759 now $1,249
Best Dell Black Friday in July sales
Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79 @ Dell
The Dell SE2422H is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It offers HDMI connectivity (HDCP 1.4) and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.
Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $249 @ Dell
The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $899 now $649 @ Dell
The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 14 — sporting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $200 saving all the more worthwhile!
Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,099 now $779 @ Dell
With a big 16-inch display, Core 7 150U CPU, and 16GB of RAM, the Inspiron 16 is ideal for students with multiple windows open at once for making notes. This one also has a huge 1TB of storage, ideal for, well, just about anything.
Dell XPS 14: was $1,759 now $1,249 @ Dell
The latest member of the XPS family is on sale. In our Dell XPS 14 hands-on review, we said it features a gorgeous display, minimalist design, and enough power for everyday work and mid-range gaming. The config on sale packs a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.