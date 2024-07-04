Dell's Black Friday in July sale is live — 5 deals I recommend starting at $79

In the market for a new laptop or monitor? Look no further than Dell Black Friday in July sale. The manufacturer that has a reputation for being both reliable and affordable. Whether you're working from home or studying for school, Dell offers a variety of devices with impressive features to suit your specific needs.

Thanks to Dell's sale, right now is the perfect time to invest in a new laptop or monitor. The limited-time event offers unbeatable discounts on the latest models. One of our favorite deals is the Dell XPS 14, which is now on sale for $1,249. Additionally, you can snag the Dell 32" Curved Monitor for $80 off its original price.

I've hand-picked deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend. Here are the 5 best items I would shop right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Best Dell Black Friday in July sales

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79 @ Dell

The Dell SE2422H is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It offers HDMI connectivity (HDCP 1.4) and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.



Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $249 @ Dell

The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $899 now $649 @ Dell

The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 14 — sporting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $200 saving all the more worthwhile!

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,099 now $779 @ Dell

With a big 16-inch display, Core 7 150U CPU, and 16GB of RAM, the Inspiron 16 is ideal for students with multiple windows open at once for making notes. This one also has a huge 1TB of storage, ideal for, well, just about anything.