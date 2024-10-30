Be quick! Amazon knocks up to $250 off Shark vacuums — 5 deals I’d shop from $99

When it comes to powerful cleaning without breaking the bank, Shark vacuums have consistently proven themselves as top contenders in the market. Known for their innovative features and robust suction power, these are some of the best vacuum cleaners that deliver premium performance while remaining surprisingly affordable.

With these pre-Black Friday deals arriving just in time for holiday cleaning, now's the perfect time to upgrade. Right now, Amazon is slashing prices on Shark's most popular vacuum cleaners by up to 50% off. Some of the best deals include $250 off the Shark Stratos Vacuum and the Shark 2-in-1 Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum, which you can snag for just $99.

Whether you're after a basic stick vacuum or want to invest in a more advanced model, there's something for everyone. I've picked out the best discounts available right now to help you choose the right vacuum for your home.

Shark deals on Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum — was $259 now $149

Perfect for pet owners, this lightweight cordless vacuum runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. The self-cleaning brushroll prevents hair wrap, while the detachable handheld unit tackles furniture and stairs. At $110 off, it's excellent value for smaller homes.

Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum — was $199 now $159

One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture, and at $40 off it's good value for a versatile cleaner.

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum — was $499 now $249

Shark's latest upright includes thoughtful features like odor control and enhanced suction power. The cleaning head maintains better floor contact than previous models, picking up more dirt in fewer passes. At 50% off, this premium model is an absolute steal.

Shark PowerDetect Vacuum — was $499 now $399

Useful features like LED headlights and a larger dust bin make this vacuum particularly effective for bigger homes. The dual brushroll design transitions smoothly between carpets and hard floors. While pricer than the other deals, the extra features make it worthwhile.