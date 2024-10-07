Aussies are planning to buy phones, games and wearables this Black Friday

Amazon's second Prime Day sale of 2024 might be next in line, kicking off on October 8, but Aussies are already thinking about what they're going to buy during the Black Friday sales starting November 29, according to a new consumer report from Future Australia, publisher of Tom's Guide.

Smart watches are among the most sought-after tech items in the lead up to Christmas, with 59% of Aussies surveyed thinking about going the high-tech route with their timepieces. Smartphones are the second most in-demand item at 55%, while headphones and video games are drawing the attention of 48% and 47% of Aussies, respectively.

For the home, 45% of Australians are looking at buying small-to-medium sized kitchen appliances, while 41% are considering soft furnishings, such as linens, pillow cases, towels and the like, as well as sleep products, like sheets, pillows, comforters and mattresses. Living room entertainment is also in demand, with 37% of Aussies looking to upgrade their TV, and 32% in the market for a new sound system.

Hey, big spender, dig this blender

Spending is projected to increase this year, despite 1 in 5 Australians still experiencing cost-of-living pressure — 56% of the Aussies surveyed say they plan to spend the same amount as last year on Christmas gifts, while 21% say they intend to splash even more cash during the holiday period.

The report also revealed that 60% of Aussies have already started shopping for Christmas in an effort to lock-in some good deals. That said, many remain undecided, which means retailers will likely try and capture last-minute buyers with some exceptional bargains.

The survey also revealed that big-ticket items, such as refrigerators and washing machines, are reportedly on many shoppers' minds this year. “Many big-ticket household items were purchased during the Covid-19 pandemic and are now nearing the end of their lifecycle, so Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity for shoppers to snag great deals on these upgrades,” says Chris Ferguson, Commercial Director for APAC at Future Australia.

Black Friday is outpacing Boxing Day

As revealed by the survey, this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is set to bring more shoppers than ever, with 50% of Australians planning to shop during the sales event, compared to 32% for the Boxing Day sales on December 26.

The research also revealed that 45% of Australians will be shopping online for the best Black Friday deals in 2024. “Consumers are increasingly drawn to the prospect of early savings and the convenience of online shopping, so retailers anticipate and accept this new reality to capture their share of the market,” explained Ferguson.

As always, the team here at Tom's Guide will be on hand throughout the entire sales event to spot and point you towards the best Black Friday deals on offer, so make sure you check back with us from November 29, 2024.