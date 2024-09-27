Crocs Day is coming, but you don’t have to wait to save — here are 5 discounted pairs worth snapping up

It's almost that time of the year again in Australia where we ditch all other types of shoes for one — and that's sandals. Notably, one particular sandal brand has stirred quite a frenzy since its debut in 2002 and for good reason too.

Crocs are synonymous with comfort, versatility and downright fun, garnering a massive cult-like following over the past two decades. Crocs has collaborated with multiple celebrities, brands and more, so the choice of sandals, slides and clogs is endless. Plus, Crocs are renowned for their customisation features, like flexible wear options and of course, Jibbitz, otherwise known as small colourful accessories or charms that you pop into your Crocs holes.

Right now, Crocs has slashed up to 50% off selected styles on its website and Amazon storefront, in the lead-up to International Crocs Day on October 23. And to get you prepared for the big day — and the whole month of 'Croctober' — we've selected five of our favourite styles to shop. From classic clogs to slides, there are plenty of Crocs shoes to choose from.

Crocs has a complete list of discounted styles on its website and Amazon storefront, but you better get in quick. These styles are sure to sell like hotcakes and are only available while stocks last!

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $67.99 now $84.99 at crocs.com.au Are sparkles more your style? Then you can't go past the glittery edition of the classic clog. Offering the same backstrap support and comfy, versatile fit, you'll love this fun take on these shoes. Available in silver and quartz colourways on the same listing.

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal: was $59.49 now $94.99 at Amazon AU As an avid Crocs Classic Sandal fan, I couldn't go past adding these bad boys to my cart. These soft and fuzzy-lined sandals are ideal for everyday wear and double as the perfect pair of slippers during colder months. Plus, there are many great and fun colours to choose from for this price, including black, white and blue calcite.

Crocs Mega Crush Sandal: was $90.99 now $129.99 at crocs.com.au Looking to step things up a notch, both literally and figuratively? These Mega Crush sandals will help you do just that by adding an extra 2 inches to your height. The sandals also feature a comfy two-strap design and a back strap for a secure and snug fit. And of course, like any good Croc sandal, you can customise your new pair with your favourite 22 Jibbitz.