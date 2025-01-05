Huge Skechers sale at Amazon has shoes and apparel starting from $13 — 9 deals I’d buy now
Epic deals on hoodies, leggings, sneakers and more
The Skechers brand is known for offering comfortable shoes at affordable prices. That's especially true thanks to Amazon's latest round of Skechers deals, with bargains to be had across men's and women's shoes.
For a limited time, Amazon has Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. The sale includes men's and women's sneakers, slip-ons, apparel, and more. I've vetted the entire sale and picked out 9 of my favorite discounts so you can walk into 2025 in style.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Skechers sale at Amazon
- Go Walk High-Waisted Legging: was $49 now $17
- Restful Hoodigan Cardigan (Women): was $49 now $34
- Go Walk Lite Isla Boat Shoe (Women): was $70 now $38
- D'Lites-Life Saver (Women): was $59 now $41
- Uno Night Shades (Women): was $79 now $42
- Go Walk 7 (Mens): was $80 now $48
- Hands Free Slip-Ins Summits (Men): was $75 now $56
- Afterburn M. Fit Sneaker (Men): was $64 now $56
- Relaxed Fit Slip-Ins (Men): was $80 now $60
Best Skechers deals
Comfortable leggings are always welcome, whether you're at the gym or lounging around the house. We like these because they have exterior side pockets and a cotton-like feel, as well as 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking material.
This Skechers hooded cardigan provides ultimate comfort. It's made of Skechers SkechLuxe fabric that's soft to the touch, and has a relaxed fit. There are also two pockets to stash your stuff, or keep your hands cozy.
Highly rated by Amazon customers, you can now add a little nautical flair to your shoe collection with these Skechers Go Walk Lite Isla Boat Shoes. They come in a range of eye-pleasing colors, but my personal favorite is the Light Pink option. As the name suggests, these are super comfortable to wear on walks thanks to the addition of Skechers' 5Gen cushioning.
These elevated sneakers have a 1.25-inch heel and flexible rubber traction outsole for a smooth ride, as well as a shock-absorbing midsole and a cushioned insole for a smooth ride whatever you're doing.
Looking to exercise at night? Whether you're running or walking, these night shade shoes will ensure you're seen and safe.
Comfortable and machine-washable, these sneakers have an air-cooled Goga Mat insole for consistent air flow and comfort, and they look sleek with a laceless design too.
These hands-free slip ons are crafted with 100% vegan materials and offer air-cooled memory foam and a variety of color options.
These lace-up sneakers have Skechers' memory foam on the inside, and flexible rubber traction on the outsole, as well as a 1.5-inch heel to keep you off the ground.
Easy to slip on without using your hands, these roomy sneakers have a heel pillow and air cooled memory foam for supreme comfort wherever you roam.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.