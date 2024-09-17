Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are back in Aus this October — get ready for a week's worth of epic deals

Gear up for another epic Amazon sale as the online retailer has just confirmed the dates to its second — you read that right — massive Prime-exclusive deals fest, starting on Tuesday, October 8.

That's right — for the second time this year, Prime Day (or in this case, Prime Big Deal Days) will be a six-day long sale! This comes after the wildly popular Prime Day in July event, which had us (and our wallets) in a tizzy. The sale will last right up to the final hours of Sunday, October 13, with hundreds of thousands of products set to be discounted across the six days.

The retailer has confirmed top deals across categories like tech, homewares and appliances will be available to shop — and right in time for the festive season, with Christmas being less than 100 days away.

Amazon's APAC Director, Arno Lenior, says that the sale is a great opportunity for Aussies to get a head start on their Christmas shopping, and for saving money on "the everyday essentials that come with celebrations, travelling and hosting visitors".

Not much else has been revealed about the event at this point, however, we can reasonably expect some of the best Amazon deals of the year, so if you're not a Prime member already, it's time to sign up!

Prime Big Deal Days 2024: What to expect

If Prime Day 2024 mega six-day sale in July was anything to go by, we can anticipate some stellar deals on a range of products, such as Amazon devices like Kindles, Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks. And we can reasonably expect some great discounts on tech items, like headphones, smartwatches, laptops, gaming consoles and PC peripherals.

If you're completely new to Prime or you missed out on the July sale, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial so you can experience the best of the Prime Big Deal Days bargains. Some membership perks include free and same-day delivery to eligible suburbs, a Prime Video subscription and access to member-exclusive sales like Prime Day.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But a word to the wise — if you want to fully embrace all that Prime Big Deal Days have to offer, you may want to consider signing up during the first week of October. But if you decide to sign up early, your free trial window should see you through to the end of the deals fest.

So if you've been eyeing your next Amazon purchase, or want to shop and save big before Black Friday rolls around in November, Prime Day's second six-day deals fest looks like a good opportunity to bag a bargain. As always, we will be on deck during the sale to find the best deals worth spending your hard-earned cash on — but in the meantime, get your Christmas shopping list ready!