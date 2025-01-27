Amazon Fire TVs and devices are on sale from $17 — 5 deals I'd shop now

The Super Bowl is right around the corner — and if you're looking to up your TV and streaming game before the big game, Amazon has you covered. The retailer's popular line of Fire TVs and streaming sticks are now up to 40% off.

For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $17 (was $29). When it comes to TVs, you can't go wrong with the brand new Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV, which is now $100 off. If you're looking for something a little larger, I would opt for the Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV for $959.

Keep scrolling for more top Amazon Fire TV deals right now. For more sales, check out our favorite early Super Bowl TV deals or our guide to the best Super Bowl air fryer deals.

Best Fire TV Deals

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $179 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $459 now $359 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Amazon 55-inch Omni Series Fire TV: was $549 now $359 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series smart TV is the smaller brother of the full-featured massive 65-inch and 75-inch models. Despite its smaller size it still packs an impressive amount of technology including hands-free use with Alexa built-in. Normally priced at $549 it is now $359.