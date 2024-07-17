Act fast! The Dyson Airwrap and Airstrait are both 20% off for Prime Day

If you've yet to invest in the Dyson Airwrap or Airstrait, now is the time to take the plunge thanks to a rare Prime Day deal. I've been covering sales events for five years, and Dyson Airwrap deals are one of the few that you can guarantee will sell out. This is also one of the first times we're seeing a discount on the Airstrait — Dyson's latest innovation in wet-to-dry styling which can leave damp hair poker-strait without any heat damage.

We rarely see the Dyson Airwrap go on sale outside of trading events, and with only a few hours left of Prime Day, your chance to pick up a 20% saving on the Dyson Airwrap and a $100 discount on the Dyson Airstrait is fading fast.

I've reviewed both of these tools on my frizz-prone hair, and while I used to struggle to tame my curls, I've never had any trouble since I switched to Dyson.

Dyson Airwrap Bundle: was $674 now $549 @ Amazon

This Airwrap bundle has everything you could want to go with your new hair tool. Alongside the styler, you'll get six styling attachments, a Dyson comb, a storage bag and a storage case. This is the only Airwrap deal we're seeing this Prime Day, and it won't last long.

Dyson Airstrait: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

One of Dyson's latest launches, the Airstrait can take damp hair and dry it poker-straight with no heat damage. This miracle straightener also works to neaten up second-day hair, and it has three temperature settings to choose from.

How often do Dyson hair tools go on sale? Simply put, it's rare to find any sort of discount on these styling tools, so a 20% price-cut is pretty impressive. These hair tools were hard enough to find in stock in recent months thanks to their huge popularity on social media, and the recently-released Airstrait hasn't been on sale since it launched earlier this year, meaning this could be your first chance to pick it up with an impressive $100 discount.

Dyson hair tools are suitable for all genders and hair types.While I use the barrel curlers of my Airwrap to get a wavy effect, my partner uses the brush attachment on the Airwrap to dry his hair every morning, and we'd both struggle to live without it since converting to Dyson tools.